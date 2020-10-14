Discovering Devin Goolsby

South Stokes’ Devin Goolsby was named All-County last season. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Goolsby tackles a Bishop McGuinness runner during a conference game last fall. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Devin Goolsby sheds a block and makes a tackle during the Sauras’ first scrimmage game last year. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Goolsby is down and ready on the defensive line. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – Devin Goolsby is one of those football players at South Stokes that often get left unnoticed because of the positions he plays on the gridiron. The offensive and defensive lineman doesn’t have the glorified statistics that a running back or linebacker may have, but at the end of the day, the results are the same. You do your job and the team wins, you don’t and your team loses.

Last season, Goolsby and the rest of the Sauras did their jobs. They completed a 7-5 overall record under first year head coach David Diamont and was able host a first round state playoff game after finishing third in the Northwest 1A Conference behind Mount Airy and the 2019 State 1A Champions, East Surry Cardinals.

The 6’5’’ 287 pound nose-guard only recorded 27 tackles last season, but his primary job was to clog the middle and take on the offensive lineman, so the linebackers could fill the gaps and make tackles. The system seems to be working, because Goolsby already has multiple offers on the table to be playing next fall at a college of his choosing from schools such as: Eastern Kentucky University, Jackson State University, Southern University, and at least six other schools. Goolsby also has a short list of some of the schools he would like to attend, whether he is playing football or not.

Whatever college is in store for Goolsby, one thing is for certain, he wants to get his degree at a four-year university and continue his pursuit of business and real estate with hopes of owning multiple businesses one day.

The Stokes News caught up with Goolsby and he allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Chicken and Rice

What’s your favorite subject in school? History

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My mom because she showed me you can make something out of nothing and believed in me when nobody else had faith in me.

What’s your favorite TV show? “Kingdom”

What kind of music do you enjoy? Rock and heavy metal, but I don’t mind listening to whatever pops up.

What’s your favorite sport? Football by far!

What website do you visit most often? Zillow and Propstream

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Very first (football) game of the season!

What’s your favorite ice cream? Butter pecan

Do you own any pets, if so what? A dog named Xena.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? We have a community of very hard working and honest people to show ridiculous support behind pretty much any path we choose.

What are you most likely to be famous for? For business pursuit (hopefully)!

Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? My favorite coach of all time has to be David Diamont, though all of the coaching staff is amazing and I love each one of them like they are family. But, Coach Diamont is honestly a miracle to our program, my life, and South Stokes. He brings out the best in a player and teaches us to be good people, not just players.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? I would go to Switzerland during Christmas time.

What’s your dream job? I wouldn’t say I have a specific “dream job,” but I dream of owning multiple businesses and taking that entrepreneur route! Specifically, I want to continue doing real estate that I’m investing into now, and I’d like to open a wedding venue later on.

What hobbies do you enjoy? My hobbies include messing with cars, being outdoors, and playing the guitar.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? It’s not to take momentary satisfaction over long-term gratification.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Aaron Donald. The man is a beast and just a great guy.

What are you looking forward to this year? Actually getting a season, finishing out an awesome senior year, and kick-starting my life soon afterwards.

What’s the best thing about you? I would say my determination.

What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? The pure experience you get of how life changes: people change, things change, and that doesn’t allow you, but forces you to adapt.

What sports do you play, and what motivates you to play them? I play football currently, but I’ve played just about everything. My motivation is to play and be successful in whatever sport I’m playing, more specifically football. It’s probably as simple as me wanting to be able to afford the next level of education I need without going into crazy student loan debt. Aside from that, I’m highly motivated from seeing people grow , so watching myself and my teammates grow as a family motivates me.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletics” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.