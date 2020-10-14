Getting to know Makayla Rogers

Courtesy Photo Robert Money | The Stokes News Robert Money | The Stokes News Robert Money | The Stokes News Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

DANBURY — When it comes to some of the most accomplished indoor/outdoor track athletes in our area, North Stokes’ Makayla Rogers has to come to mind. She is a back-to-back Northwest 1A Indoor Track Conference Runner of the Year and the Northwest 2019 Outdoor Track Runner of the Year.

Who knows, if the 2020 outdoor season hadn’t been cut short because of the coronavirus, we could be talking about back-to-back outdoor MVP honors as well.

She has medaled in eight events over the past two indoor seasons with four golds, two silvers, and two bronzes qualifying in each for the state championships. Her team has won back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Championships and would have loved to had a chance to three-peat and defend its titles, but that will not happen this year with the NCHSAA sports realignment that has totally cut out indoor track season.

In 2019, Rogers helped her team to a conference and regional championship and to a seventh place finish in the state. The MVP was all-conference in the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, long jump, and triple jump. She qualified for the state championships in all, but the 300. Rogers placed four in the triple jump during the state meet with a personal best distance of 35-1.

The student-athlete has been an individual regional champion in the 100 meter hurdles and has been voted all-county multiple times in the indoor and outdoor seasons. She was voted the 2019 “Best of Prep” award winner for outdoor track that is presented each year by the Adam’s Publishing Group that covers Surry County, Stokes County, Carroll County, Virginia, Yadkin County, and the eastern part of Wilkes County.

Rogers has also been a three-year member of the North Stokes cheerleading team with plans of completing her fourth season on varsity this year. She is a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society.

The Stokes News caught up with Rogers, who plans to attend college to either become a therapist or veterinarian, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Sushi

What’s your favorite subject in school? Anything to do with science because I love expanding my knowledge of things around me.

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? It’s hard to say, but probably my father or grandpa. They have taught me so much about life and everything from working on vehicles to how to hunt!

What’s your favorite TV show? Either “Rock and Morty” or “The Walking Dead.”

What kind of music do you enjoy? I pretty much listen to any genre of music, but preferably more mellow songs to vibe to.

What’s your favorite sport? My favorite sport was football, but now it’s track, but cheer also holds a close place in my heart.

What website do you visit most often? YouTube or Google

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Christmas because I love being close to my family.

What’s your favorite ice cream? Cookie Dough

Do you own any pets, if so what? A cat named Milli and a red-nose pit named Mya.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? It holds all the memories I have made with friends and family.

What are you most likely to be famous for? Something dumb or possibly sports.

Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? My favorite teacher would have to be Mrs. (Mandee) Bennett. She is one of the sweetest ladies I know and without her I would fail math. My favorite coach is between Mr. (Mike) Williams and Mr. (Bill) Hart. They have taught me a lot of stuff about track that I would have never known.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Hawaii

What’s your dream job? To take care of animals that needed help, such as a veterinarian or a rehabilitation center for animals.

What hobbies do you enjoy? Hunting, painting, riding four-wheelers, and fishing.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? That others opinions don’t matter, let them say what they want and you do you. Also, don’t smartmouth your parents.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Usain Bolt, because it’s amazing how fast he is.

What are you looking forward to this year? To see how everything goes, but I’m worried about the emotions I’m going to face towards the end of the year.

What’s the best thing about you? How I don’t give up and I am myself rather than pretending to be someone else.

What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? Sports because I feel it’s a way to connect people and make friendships that you will remember through life.

What sports do you play, and what motivates you to play them? I run track and cheer. I am motivated to do these things from my amazing coaches, without them I wouldn’t be where I am today and I definitely wouldn’t be as good.

