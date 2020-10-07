A glimpse back to glory: Tyler Bullard

Tyler and McKenzie Bullard are expecting a little one next spring. Tyler Bullard makes a hard hit and jars the ball loose in this photo from the historic 2011 state championship season for West Stokes.

Sunday afternoon when you are watching the NASCAR race from Charlotte, you might just see a familiar face on the pit crew for Aric Almirola.

That face on the competition pit crew for Stewart-Haas Racing is none other than Tyler Bullard. You most likely remember Bullard from his time at West Stokes High School, when helped lead the Wildcats to their first State Championship in school history.

Bullard has fond memories of that wild in 2011 when West Stokes beat Kinston, one of the biggest powerhouse football schools in the state, to claim the coveted title.

“All year long our defense as a whole shut teams down or kept us in games where the offense wasn’t scoring as many points,” Bullard said when asked what he remembered most about that magical year. “All 11 defensive players contributed to that collective effort. The Kinston game was the peak of that. We were down two touchdowns in the first quarter of that game and it wasn’t looking good, but like all year we persevered and started wearing them down. Eventually, it led to more pressure and laying big hits on their key players. Which in the end caused them to make mistakes and allowed us to recover a bad snap fumble that lead to a go-ahead, game winning touchdown.”

“I think the greatest memory was just us as a unit staying calm and using our shear will to shut out one of the top 2AA offenses for three quarters straight to seal the win.”

When asked what he’d like the people and fans of West Stokes to remember about that magical season, he said “A few of us had great individual statistical years which just like in every sport leads to accolades, the limelight, etc. But our team had someone at every position who was good at something or contributed to our success.

“I loved being a quiet team guy and winning games with my friends; I didn’t like the attention I got over others just for playing as hard as I could to help us win.

“The 2011 State Championship West Stokes Football Team was successful because we had hard-working players and smart coaches. It wasn’t me or a handful of others that took us to 16-0, it was everybody. That’s what I want to emphasize to people the most and remember our success by, the collective effort.”

Bullard earned the Defensive Most Valuable Player award that memorable night in 2011. The following year he joined the inaugural football team for the University of Charlotte 49ers. He competed there for one year before hanging his helmet up for good to accept a career he still works to this day as an engineer for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Bullard, as a member of the race day pit crew, he still keeps up his agility workouts and even has a special trainer there on site.

“There’s numerous ‘perks’ with both my roles with the team, best thing would be still staying in a competitive sport,” Bullard said. “And still trying to be better than your opponent. Getting to stay in shape through the pit crew side, we have a full service gym, turf field, and a trainer on site… That’s another aspect I enjoy.

“Some of the coolest perks would be seeing/meeting numerous celebrities, military flyovers at most races with the National Anthem, and being a part of 2014 Cup Championship team with Kevin Harvick.”

Bullard was a champion on the field with West Stokes and is one off the field as well. He’s also adding a new little champion to his life, as he and his wife are expecting a child May.