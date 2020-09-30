Getting to know Taylor Landreth

South Stokes’ senior Taylor Landreth guards a North Wilkes player during a game last winter. Robert Money | The Stokes News Taylor Landreth focuses on shooting a free-throw. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Taylor Landreth dribbles past a defender for an easy lay-up. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Landreth looks to pass with rival West Stokes’ players guarding her closely. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — Although this season won’t be the ideal senior year for South Stokes’ basketball player Taylor Landreth, the shooting guard is looking forward to playing the game she loves and seeing her classmates and friends.

Landreth helped the Sauras to two consecutive 1A state playoff appearances with hopes of making it three straight when the season officially begins on Dec. 7. She averaged five points a game with a season total of 63 rebounds, 44 steals, and 31 assists, while starting in 26 games and playing the most minutes of any teammate last year. Landreth was selected as Northwest 1A Honorable Mention All-Conference last winter and will be looked upon to take more of an asserted role heading into this season.

She was awarded the “Bobby Duncan Athlete of the Year” award, earned a spot on the school’s honor roll and was named to the National Honor Society.

Landreth, who plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in criminal justice, with goals of becoming a state highway patrol trooper upon graduation, allowed The Stokes News to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Chick-Fil-A

What’s your favorite subject in school? Science

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My grandmother because she shaped me into the person I am today and she always inspires me to do better.

What’s your favorite TV show? “Outer Banks”

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country

What’s your favorite sport? Basketball

What website do you visit most often? Amazon

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Thanksgiving because of my family coming together and the great food.

What’s your favorite ice cream? Chocolate

Do you own any pets, if so what? Three dogs and three cats.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? Everyone watches out for one another and always has one another’s back.

What are you most likely to be famous for? Giving good advice in tough situations.

Who’s you favorite teacher/coach and why? If I had to choose of all the great coaches and teachers, my favorite would have to be Sheila Patterson because she is not only a great teacher, but someone who is there to listen and support you, especially at basketball games.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Australia

What’s your dream job? State Trooper/FBI Agent

What hobbies do you enjoy? Working and hanging out with my friends and family.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? Not to take things for granted. Life is short, take advantage of the time you have.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Rhonda Rousey, because of her determination and hard work.

What are you looking forward to this year? Although this won’t be an ideal senior year, I am looking forward to playing basketball and seeing my friends.

What’s the best thing about you? I never give up!

What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? The amount of love and support with one another that is shown through student sections, clubs, etc.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.