Finding out more about Sydney Mabe

North Stokes’ senior Sydney Mabe helped the Vikings win the NCHSAA 1A Championship in 2019. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Mabe tags out a runner from South Stanly in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes Sydney Mabe shoots a jump-shot over an opponent during the 2019-20 season. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Mabe was named honorable mention all-conference last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — North Stokes’ Sydney Mabe is a decorated two-sport athlete for the Vikings playing softball and basketball in her time at the school. She is looking forward to things getting back to “normal” and one last year of high school with her friends and teammates.

Mabe has played three years of softball, but no post season awards were handed out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic closing schools in March. During her freshman and sophomore seasons the catcher earned Northwest 1A All-Conference and All-District 5 and All-State during her 10th grade year. Mabe helped the Vikings to the NCHSAA 1A State Championship by beating Camden County in a two game sweep for the crown. She batted .462 with 25 RBIs, 15 runs scored, and a .533 on-base percentage for North that season.

In basketball, the one-year varsity player averaged almost four points a contest with four rebounds and 1.3 steals. Mabe helped the Vikings to the first round of the 1A basketball state playoffs, while earning honorable mention all-conference.

Mabe has been an A/B Honor Roll student over the past three years and was supposed to be inducted into the National Honor Society, but the ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Stokes News caught up with Mabe, who plans to attended Wake Forest University and earn a Bachelor Degree of Science and then attend dental school, specializing in orthodontics, allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Chick-Fil-A

What’s your favorite subject in school? Science

Who’s had the biggest influence on your life and why? My parents because they are hardworking people and they have always been there to teach me lessons in life.

What’s your favorite TV show? “All American”

What kind of music do you enjoy? Rap and country

What’s your favorite sport? Softball

What website do you visit most often? American Eagle

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Thanksgiving because I get to eat a lot of food and spend time with my amazing family.

What’s your favorite ice cream? Chocolate

Do you own any pets, if so what? Four dogs, six pigs, and six cows.

What’s special about the place where you have grown up? It’s a small town and everyone knows everyone.

What are you most likely to be famous for? Staring in my own TV show.

Who’s your favorite teacher/coach and why? (Frank) Sessoms, (David) Anderson, (Scott) Smith, (Michael) Richardson, and Mrs. (Janet) Duggins because they have also pushed me to be the best I can.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Bora Bora

What’s your dream job? Orthodontist

What hobbies do you enjoy? Spending time with my family, running, and being outdoors.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve ever learned? Don’t take things for granted.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Bradley Beal because he is really good and he’s underrated and I can identify with that.

What are you looking forward to this year? One last year in high school.

What’s the best thing about you? I don’t really know, I leave that for other people to decide.

What’s your favorite thing about high school and why? Seeing my friends and my favorite teachers every day.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.