Riverview Golf Results

Riverview Senior Bunny Hop winners on Tuesday, Sept. 8, were (from L to R): Ricky Slate, Curtis Gibson, Steve Stultz and Billy Sands. Closest to the pin winners were: Jeff Tingle, Ricky Slate and Roy White. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 50 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

Riverview Senior Bunny Hop winners for Thursday, Sept. 3 are (from L to R): Steve Stultz, Tommy Bray and Alvin Vaden. Closest to the pin winners were Alvin Vaden and Frank Rogers (2). Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 50 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193