Friday Night Lights return (sort of)

N.C. FUSION 7-ON-7 FLAG FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Sept. 11 | 7-on-7 scrimmages Sept. 18 | 7-on-7 games Sept. 25 | Lineman Camp, Winston-Salem Oct. 2 | 7-on-7 games Oct. 9 | 7-on-7 games Oct. 16 | Lineman Camp, Greensboro Oct. 23 | 7-on-7 games Oct. 30 | 7-on-7 games

High School football will return on Friday nights, but not in the traditional way.

North Carolina Triad Fusion is hosting a 7-on-7 flag football league that will begin this Friday. The schedule will feature six games and two lineman camps.

Games are scheduled to be played simultaneously at Greensboro’s Smith Soccer Complex and Winston-Salem’s BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run. The league is open to players both inside and outside of Guilford and Forsyth counties.

Teams that will play in Winston-Salem are: West Forsyth (two teams), Reagan (two teams), Mount Tabor (two teams), East Surry (two teams), East Forsyth, Davie County, Glenn, Bishop McGuinness, Carver, and Elkin. Schools combining to make one team are West Stokes/Surry Central, North Surry/Ashe County, and East Wilkes/Starmount.

Each game will last 25 minutes with a scoring system. Each touchdown is worth six points, an interception three points, and a defensive stop two points. There are no running plays and the quarterback has four seconds to throw the ball. The offensive team will start on the 40 yard line and have an opportunity to gain two first downs at the 25 and 10 yard lines.

The lineman camp is either $50 for one or $80 for both. It will be three hours of instructional time with a meal provided. For more information visit www.ncfusion.org.

The West Stokes/Surry Central team will play North Surry/Ashe County starting at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bermuda Run.

