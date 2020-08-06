NCHSAA postpones Fall Sports, again

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association notified its member schools that they will once again postpone the 2020 fall sports season due to Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that N.C. will remain in Phase two because of the coronavirus pandemic for at least another five weeks, until Sept. 11.

“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made,” in an email sent to the member schools by NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.

“The NCHSAA staff and board of directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sport Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year, stated in the email. It is hoped that the NCHSAA can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020.”

In July, the NCHSAA postponed the official start of fall high school sports tryouts and practices from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. The association has allowed schools to resume limited workouts on June 15, providing the school district has given the school permission to do so. As of Monday Aug. 3, the NCHSAA has allowed schools participating in workouts to begin using shared equipment, but has not increased the number of student-athletes who may participate though.

