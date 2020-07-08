Learning more about Morgan Mabe

Dance is one of Morgan Mabe’s favorite sports. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Mabe hustles down court during the Vikings’ game against Alleghany. Robert Money | The Stokes News Morgan Mabe represents the Dance Loft at a recent competition. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News Mabe is fouled by an Alleghany player as she tries to score. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — Morgan Mabe graduated from North Stokes magna cum laude and was the senior class president. She played basketball for four years and volleyball for one. Mabe also enjoyed competitive dance and was a part of The Dance Loft in Walnut Cove.

Mabe played varsity basketball for two years and was an invaluable member of the team. She was one of those players that didn’t score a lot of points, but was the one that mixed it up underneath the basket grabbing rebounds and setting screens for the Viking shooters.

She was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. Mabe received scholar athlete her junior and senior years and was awarded to go to Tar Heel Girls State. She also received the Sandy Ridge Ruritan Scholarship.

The Stokes News caught up with Mabe, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to study nursing, allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions.

What’s your favorite food? Chinese

What’s your favorite subject in school? English

Who’s had the most influence in your life? Probably my step-mom. She is the person who has helped me through everything in my life and always motivates me. She is always supportive on no matter what I do, even if she has her doubts about it.

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country and ‘70s music

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? “One Tree Hill,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Grey’s Anatomy”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “The Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks

If you could have one super power, what would it be and why? To see the future, so I could prepare myself for what happens. I also have a lot of goals in life, so I would like to see if I succeed or not.

What’s your favorite sport? Dance and basketball

What website do you visit most often? Amazon

What’s the best single day of the year and why? Christmas because I get to see all of my family that I don’t get to see all of the time and spend time with them.

What’s special about the place you grew up? Sandy Ridge is a small community, so every one kinda knows everyone and it’s really quiet, too.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Being a dancer

Who’s your favorite teacher/coach, why? My favorite teacher is Mr. (Nicholas) Brandes, he was my English teacher and was really funny. He teaches so many life lessons in our class, is always relating with us students and always has a story to tell.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Somewhere tropical because I love the beach and peacefulness.

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? The time I was able to hold a headstand for 20 seconds on the trampoline when I was outside by myself.

What hobbies do you have? I like to color, paint barn quilts, listen to music, and fish.

What’s the best way to start a day? With a cup of coffee

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? That no matter what you do it gets back to your parents whether you want it to or not. They always find stuff out.

What’s the best thing about you? I’m a good listener because people can vent to me without worrying about me telling people or making a big deal about it.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Simone Biles, because she is a powerful women who overcame a lot in her life. She was in foster care when she was young and eventually lived with her grandparents. She has defined a female gymnast and I think she represents how women can do anything no matter where they come from and you can only go as far as your dreams and ambition can take you.

