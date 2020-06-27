The End of an Era

Football has always been a way of life for Coach Upchurch since his little league playing days. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Coach Jimmy Upchurch before the Wildcats West Regional Championship game against Reidsville. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Upchurch congratulates one of his players after beating Mountain Hertiage in the third round of the state playoffs last year. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Coach Jimmy Upchurch consoles senior Luke Mickey after losing to Reidsville in the West Regional Finals. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Coach Upchurch after winning the 2011 NCHSAA State 2AA Championship over Kinston 21-14. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats after upsetting No. 1 seed Mountain Hertiage in the third round of the state playoffs last season. Upchurch had a tradition with his players to “Shoot that thang” after big wins. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Upchurch surrounded by his players before the state championship game in 2011. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING – “You will never win at West Stokes High School, don’t take the job!” Coach Jimmy Upchurch heard that statement many times as he was debating on whether to apply for the vacant head football coaching position at West Stokes in 2003. After 17 seasons, 137 wins, a state championship, a regional championship, a regional runner-up, three conference championships, and more than 70 football players that he help send to the next level, the lights in his ‘Friday Night Lights’ has come to an end. This past week Upchurch informed the school of his retirement from not only coaching, but teaching as well.

“West Stokes has been a special place to me and my family and it always will be,” Upchurch said. “I’ve met a lot good people and had the honor and privilege of coaching a lot of great kids! This wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right decision. I could have continued teaching, but I didn’t think it was fair for me to hold up a PE position when the school may needed it to hire a football coach. I’m not made that way. With the help of my coaches and some really important community guys, we built a foundation of West Stokes Football that I want to see carried on.”

In the summer of last year, Upchurch, his wife Crystal, and longtime assistant coach and friend Harrell Bowen and his wife Jan, entered into a partnership and opened a restaurant and bar named ‘The Tilted Ladder’ in Pilot Mountain. Last fall, the Upchurch’s bought out the Bowen’s share of the company and the time and commitment of the restaurant increased every day with the success of the business.

“It was hard teaching and coaching and then going straight to the restaurant after school and practices every day,” acknowledged Upchurch. “I really depended on my wife during football season last year and I couldn’t let her continue working at the doctor’s office, get off there and stay at the restaurant until after midnight every night and then go back to work the next morning. It wasn’t fair to her.

“The last several months have been hard and it made me realize that if we wanted to be successful then I needed to retire fully from the school and give this the time it needed. Our surrounding communities and customers have been very generous in doing their part and helping us keep the doors open during this COVID-19 pandemic and we appreciate it very much. This is our future and I need to fully give my commitment and time to it.”

Upchurch took over the West program that had only won four games in four years under two different head coaches. In his first year, the team went 3-8, but lost 21-20 in overtime against West Iredell, 12-9 against East Davidson, and a 42-41 five overtime thriller against South Iredell. Three very winnable games that would have propelled the Wildcats into the playoffs in Upchurch’s first season. Since that first season, his teams have successfully made the state playoffs for 16 consecutive years with only three losing regular seasons with identical 5-6 records in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

“Coach Upchurch accepted the challenge of changing the culture of the football program at West Stokes,” said the school’s athletic director, Travis Gammons, “To go from four wins to a state championship in 2011 is remarkable. The past two years has resulted in 22 wins, two conference championships, and a final four appearance. His knowledge on both offense and defense is second to none and is one of the best football coaches in the state. He has done a lot for West Stokes High School and the surrounding communities. We are very appreciative of what he has meant to the school and our student athletes.”

The freshman class of 2008 would help change and solidify Upchurch’s legacy at West Stokes. A young quarterback named Austin Fleming took over the starting position midway through his rookie year and helped the Cats win four of its last five games, win the school’s first playoff contest, and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time in school history with an overall 9-4 record.

Over the next three years, Fleming and his teammates won 31 games and grabbed the school’s first conference championship in 2011 along with the NCHSAA State 2AA Championship banner with an unblemished 16-0 record.

“That was a special group of young men and an exciting time,” remembered Upchurch. “That class was unbelievable with their work ethic and commitment to excellences. That was a group of kids that got along with one another, they were very coachable, and loved going to battle with each other every day. They had each other’s back no matter the cost and that is what it took to change that losing mentality at West Stokes into a winning one.”

Over the next eight years, Upchurch’s teams advanced to the second round seven times including last year’s team that went to the West Regional Finals against former North State Conference foe and eventual state champion, Reidsville. In fact, when the Wildcats and Rams were in the same league, Reidsville won three consecutive state championships and are considered the ‘Football Capitol’ of high school football with 20 career championships in the 60 year history of the school.

“Coach Upchurch created a winning football mentality in our community that has previously been non-existent,” praised Principal Kevin Spainhour. “From his creation of the Prowlers organization and his dedication to the players through the years, his impact and legacy has not been matched with any football coaches in our county. He has been special and his knowledge of football is tremendous. I hope our community appreciates his contributions in building the foundation that our football program will stand for years on end. Thank you Coach Upchurch!”

