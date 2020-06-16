Up Close with Megan Bibee

Megan Bibee bats during a game against West Stokes back in March. Robert Money | The Stokes News Megan Bibee makes a catch during the NCHSAA State Championships last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY — Recent North Stokes’ graduate Megan Bibee was an integral part of the Vikings’ softball team winning the 1A NCHSAA State Championship last season. The leftfielder helped her team finish 29-1 and claim the Northwest 1A Conference Championship and Conference Tournament Championship.

Over her four years on the team, the Vikings were 71-10 including a 23-2 conference record. North Stokes won two conference championships and a conference tournament championship.

Bibee was the vice president of the National Beta Club, in the National Honor Society, and was on the honor roll all four years of high school. She had the third highest ACT score as a junior. She has been on the yearbook committee since her sophomore year and was the editor her junior and senior years.

The Stokes News caught up with Bibee, who plans on attending Appalachian State University in the fall and will major in Communication Science and Disorders and minor in Speech Therapy, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Pasta

What’s your favorite subject in school? English

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My family, Mrs. (Kathy) Tatum, and Mr. (Nicholas) Brandes.

What kind of music do you enjoy? I listen to any music I can connect to or vibe to.

What’s your favorite TV show? “The 100”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt

If you could have one super power, what would it be and why? To read people’s minds so I always know what they really think or what they really want to say.

What’s your favorite sport? Softball

What website do you visit most often? Twitter or YouTube

What’s the best single day of the year and why? The best single day of the year for me was seeing the final product of my senior yearbook. Working on the yearbooks during my high school years was so much fun and I was so proud of the work that my classmates and I put into it.

What’s special about the place you grew up? Everyone treats everyone like family

What are you most likely to become famous for? Probably something related to teaching sign language or maybe something with Disney. I love all of Disney.

Who’s your favorite teacher/coach, why? Mrs. Tatum was my yearbook and sophomore English teacher. She always treated me and my classmates as her own and was always there for me. I could never repay her for everything she did to get me through the years. My other favorite teacher is Mr. Brandes, although I didn’t get the chance to have him for long, he never failed to make his students laugh and answer any question we all had. He’s definitely a shining light throughout North Stokes and someone I will always aspire to be.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Disney World or Disneyland. I absolutely love Disney movies, which sounds kind of childish for an 18-year-old but, oh well, and I’ve always wanted to go.

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? When I worked at Hardee’s my sophomore year, a deaf man came in to order food and I was able to communicate with him because I’ve taught myself sign language.

What hobbies do you have? I love to draw, paint, and create things.

What’s the best way to start a day? The best way to start a day is with Jesus. Waking up and thanking Jesus that you’re alive is always so refreshing to know his plan for you still continues.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Not everyone is your friend. I’ve always tried to be so nice to people and be friends with everyone, but sometimes people don’t want to be nice back, but that’s okay. Jesus taught me to love my neighbor.

What’s the best thing about you? The best thing about me is my love for Jesus. I make mistakes for sure, but Jesus forgives me and keeps me in line. I don’t deserve his Grace and yet, he loves me anyways.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Jennie Finch, because I grew up talking about her and trying to play like her in travel ball.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.