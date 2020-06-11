Learning more about Breanna Stowe

Stowe displays her diploma after graduating from West Stokes last week. Breanna Stowe | For The Stokes News Stowe will attend Randolph Community College in Asheboro this fall and study photography and film. Breanna Stowe | For The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes senior Breanna Stowe was a rare-breed in her four years at West Stokes. At any game or contest you may see her on the sideline, but not because she was an All-Conference athlete or even a member of any athletic team for the Wildcats. You would see Stowe carrying a camera and taking action shots of multiple sports throughout Stokes County.

According to Stowe, she was able to step outside of her comfort zone and found something that she was really passionate about. While working full-time and going to school, she interned with The Stokes News and Foothills magazine. She was able to make many memories by shooting sports and doing interviews throughout the county. Stowe served on the yearbook staff at West Stokes, Randon Act of Kindness, and Glamour Gals. She volunteered to build the playground in King, and visited nursing homes and was able to bond with many residents and capture many unforgettable pictures.

The Stokes News caught up with Stowe, who is planning on attending Randolph Community College in the fall and study photography and film, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite subject in school? History

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My mom, she has taught me to be independent by raising me all by herself. She teaches me so passionately to always go after something I love to do.

What kind of music do you enjoy? Indie and country

What’s your favorite TV show? “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “The Sun and her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur

If you could have one super power, what would it be? Mind-reader

What’s your favorite sport? Football

What website do you visit most often? Netflix

What’s the best single day of the year and why? April 22, Earth Day

What’s special about the place you grew up? It’s a small town and country atmosphere.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Photography

Who’s your favorite teacher/coach, why? Ms. (Angie) Hackett because she’s honest and real with her students. She never fails to make someone laugh with her jokes and I’m going to miss hearing her say “Good morning, Stowe” every morning.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Toronto, Canada

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? Paying it forward

What hobbies do you have? Photography

What’s the best way to start a day? My pets waking me up.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Heartbreak

What’s the best thing about you? I am very compassionate with others. I give more than I get and I go out of my way to make someone happy. I am also very creative and I see things that not everyone is able to see.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. She was so strong to speak out and talk about her sexual abuse that brought out other women to be brave enough to share their stories.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.