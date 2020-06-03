Play ball!

Lady Blues’ Rylee Tedder pitched a no-hitter and struck out 24-of-the-39 batters she faced in the team’s four game tournament of “Battle in the Garden” this past weekend in Reidsville. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Future teammates Sophie Wilhelm of the Lady Blues and Kaylee Sammons of Camel City will be future teammates at Chestnut Grove and West Stokes. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News The Lady Blues Triad 10U team members display their medals and team championship plaque from the TOP GUN-USA Sports “Battle in the Garden” this past weekend. Team members are, back row, from left: Lexie Mackie, Rylee Tedder, Jaiden Dixon, Olivia Bost, and Avery Reece; front Row: Nina Casertano, Naomi Christy, Sophie Wilhelm, Madison Haskin, and Emme Martin. Not pictured: Mackenzie Boyles, Head Coach Denise Tedder, and assistant coaches Brad Haskin and Jordan Stevens. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

REIDSVILLE — Back on March 7, the Lady Blues Triad 10U softball team played what they thought would be their first of many games after its scrimmages on that Saturday, but little did they know that one week later all sports across the nation would come to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 virus.

“The girls have worked all winter for this season, so we were really anxious,” said Lady Blues’ coach Denise Tedder. “It felt really good getting back on the field and coaching these young ladies to a little bit of normalcy.”

Eighty-four days would pass before the team would come together and compete at the TOP GUN-USA Sports “Battle in the Garden” this past Saturday and Sunday. The Lady Blues played as if it were on a mission and swept through the competition unscaved behind the arms of pitchers Rylee Tedder and Jaiden Dixon. The duo then used some timely hitting in the fifth and sixth innings of the championship game against Rural Hall’s Camel City Fastpitch team to win its first Gold Bracket team championship by a score of 3-2, while starting the new season at 4-0.

“We played three really good teams and was the best tournament that we have played in every aspect,” Tedder added. “Our pitching was lights-out throwing two no-hitters on the first day and only allowing two runs on four hits for the entire weekend. Rylee and Jaiden struck-out 39-of-the-64 batters they faced and we had some spectacular defensive plays made behind them.”

Pitching wasn’t the only thing working for the Blues. The team scored 17 runs on 19 hits against LLG-Tommy (played twice) out of Mebane, Carolina Wildcats-Short out of Wilmington, and Camel City.

The Blues took game one behind the arm of Tedder and beat LLG-Tommy 4-0. Tedder threw a no-hitter over four innings, while striking out nine batters and walking none. She allowed one base runner on the team’s first of only two errors all weekend. Tedder had two RBIs on the day and Olivia Bost and Lexie Mackie had the other two RBIs.

In game two, the Blues beat the Wildcats 4-0 behind a perfect game from Dixon. She sent the Lady Blues into the Gold Bracket by not allowing a base runner and faced the minimum 12 batters and sitting eight of them down on strikeouts. Naomi Christy, Emme Martin, and Bost recorded RBIs in the game with Madison Haskin, Sophie Wilhelm, and Dixon joining the trio with one hit each in the contest.

After a nights rest, the teams were divided into the Gold and Silver Brackets. The Lady Blues, LLG-Tommy, Camel City, and the Aftershock from Madison Heights, Virginia were seated in the top bracket.

Tedder’s team was seeded first and had to play LLG-Tommy again, ranked fourth. They blanked their opponents once again, but this time 6-0. Tedder and Dixon combined to give up one hit, while striking out seven. Haskin and Mackie had two hits each with Tedder, Bost, and Mackie recording one RBI apiece.

The championship game had a local flavor to it, even if it was being played over an hour away. Camel City has some local talent on its team, but one girl is from King and will eventually play with Chestnut Grove and West Stokes, along with some of the Lady Blues team members and her name is Kaylee Sammons.

The Lady Blues took a brief 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Christy tripled to right field with one out and then scored on a passed ball three pitches later.

In the top of the fourth, Camel City responded with two runs that put the Lady Blues behind for the first time all weekend. Camel City’s first base runner was given a free pass on a dropped third strike and then the next batter doubled putting runners on second and third with one out. Sammons came to the plate and sent the second pitch she saw from her future teammate past the center fielder scoring two runs and giving her team a one run advantage off of her double.

The lead stood until the bottom of the fifth inning with the time limit expiring as the Lady Blues faced what could have been their last at bat. Nina Casertano walked to lead the inning off and then advanced to second on Christy’s ground out. Haskin walked on four pitches putting runners on first and second and then Tedder took a 0-2 line-drive to center field platting Casertano and knotting the game at two. Haskin was thrown out advancing to third and Bost grounded out sending the game into extra innings.

Tedder struck out the first two batters she faced in top of the sixth and then recorded the third out when Haskin snagged a line-drive at second base.

Dixon started the bottom half of the Lady Blues inning with a lead-off double. She advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored the winning run on Mackie’s RBI single past the shortstop.

“The championship game was the highlight of the weekend,” Tedder exclaimed. “Being down by a run and Rylee hits a line drive up the middle to tie the game up and then Jaiden leads off the last inning with a double and scores on Lexie’s hit up the middle was breath-taking.

“I’m so proud of these girls and their efforts; they didn’t quit and always believed. Winning the tournament this weekend was a lot of fun, but watching them rally behind each other and playing for their teammate was even more satisfying that grabbing they team trophy.”

