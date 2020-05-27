NCHSAA extends coronavirus dead period

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted Monday night to extend the coronavirus dead period and on Tuesday morning the NCHSAA notified its membership that the original dead period date of June 1 would be extended two weeks until June 15. The vote to extend the dead period was unanimous.

On Tuesday afternoon, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker held a press conference with members of the media and released the following statement:

“It is the goal of the NCHSAA Board of Directors and Sports Medicine Advisory Committed to provide guidelines along with a safe return to our member schools in advance and to allow L.E.A’s appropriate amounts of time to implement check in and check out procedures for workouts,” Tucker stated. “Providing screenings for COVID-19 and to educate coaches is relative on how to maintain appropriate social distancing, while providing our students with an opportunity to resume conditioning and training activities with their teammates. We will be very deliberate in our task, which is one of the reasons that we have not rushed to resume activities. We know that these workouts will look different than most traditional summer workouts, and we want to make sure that our full membership is on the same page about what is allowed and what is not.”

According to Tucker, the NCHSAA plans to allow all sports to resume when the dead period ends, not just a select few. However, there will be restrictions and no contact will be allowed. She also stated that the NCHSAA is not considering moving any sports seasons right now and not really entertaining the idea of that. The fall sports will begin on Aug. 1, however the NCHSAA is working on contingency plans in case that cannot happen. Options include shortening the regular season and possibly reducing the number of teams in the playoffs.

“We also recognize that it will not be possible to prevent every student athlete from contracting COVID-19,” Tucker added. “However, there are best practices that can help mitigate the possible spread of the virus through athletic activities. Especially in this time, it’s our goal to do everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our student athletes, our coaches, and the communities that are represented by our schools as we continue towards our next steps.”

Tucker and the NCHSAA is urging schools to use the next few weeks to stockpile things like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, gloves, masks, and other supplies that may be needed to safely conduct athletics and minimize risks. They are also encouraging schools to purchase items such as entrance and exit signs, hand washing stations, water stations, and objects to mark social distancing areas. Also, the email sent to the NCHSAA membership says that by listing masks it does not mean the NCHSAA will require that they be worn.

Lastly, Tucker noted that the NCHSAA has taken an 8-10 percent hit financially due to the coronavirus and that also there is no change to the realignment calendar. Bylaws require realignment happen every four years, so it must be done this year.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.