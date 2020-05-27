Shelton stepping away from coaching

Randy Shelton praising Sierra Hubbard after knocking in a run during the NCHSAA 1A State Championship game last season. Robert Money | The Stokes News Coaches Jeff Frye and Randy Shelton join last year’s team at the state championship in a student led team prayer before the start of the best-of-three game series with Camden County. Charles Leftwich | For The Stoke News Randy Shelton, along with head coach Jeff Frye and assistant coach Jim Martin, takes the field for the last time as a Vikings’ softball assistant coach. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – North Stokes’ assistant softball coach Randy Shelton has been an inspiration and has touched many lives in Stokes County through his coaching career. He has decided to step down and retire from 30 years of coaching a combination of football, basketball, and softball from little league all the way up to the high school level.

“Over my 30 years of coaching, I’ve learned that all sports teach life lessons,” said Shelton. “Whether it’s being able to be there in the good times (wins), the bad times (losses), and in the personal times for an athlete is what coaching is all about. Coaches wear many, many hats. You’re the disciplinarian, give praise where needed, a shoulder to cry on, and the one to call later in life for advice.”

Shelton started his career by coaching two years of little league football in Madison. He then spent six years at Francisco Elementary coaching girls’ and boys’ basketball. From 1992 to 1996 he assisted Kemp Phillips at North Stokes for four seasons in boys’ varsity basketball and was the JV boys’ coach for one.

Shelton was credited for starting the first 13-15 years old senior fast pitch softball league at Francisco Elementary at the same time Lane Wagner started at Sandy Ridge Elementary.

In 2013, Shelton made his way back to the Vikings’ sideline, but this time it was as the first base coach on the softball field. During his tenure with North, the program has won two NCHSAA 1A State Championships, two 1A West Regional titles, multiple conference championships, and tournament championships.

“Randy has always been my calm when I get a little excited,” said Vikings’ head coach Jeff Frye. “He calmed me down, so we could make the right decisions. He has been my right-hand man for a while and I definitely appreciate all he has done. The list is definitely too long to go over all he has done. All I can say is thank you Randy for all of your time and effort you have put into our teams and me.”

This year the Vikings were hoping to defend its 2019 NCHSAA 1A State Championship title that they won in a two game sweep over Camden County last June, but the COVID-19 virus shut-down and spoiled any ideas of that happening. Through all of the negativity that has been happening this spring, it didn’t take away of what Shelton loves most about Viking Softball.

“The girls come in most days with a workmen’s attitude, goals in place, dreams to fill, and they aren’t going to let anything get in their way,” stated Shelton with his patented grin. “The swag the players have when they walk on the field on game day is like no other! They refuse to lose and they never give up. The assistant coaches and all their work along with Jeff’s relentless drive for perfections. You mix all the above together and you have North Stokes Vikings Softball.”

One of Shelton’s fondness memories with the group of seniors his is retiring with is of course the state playoff run from last season and seeing the girls’ faces after winning the state championship hits the top of the list.

“To see that look of achievement and fulfilling their dreams was magical,” Shelton said. “This year it was a different look on their faces. It was the night of “Turn your Field Lights On” for seniors across the state because of them losing their last season because of COVID-19. The drive these young ladies have had since day one has been very special. From the start, they said that they were going to win a state championship before they left North. I couldn’t think of a better group of young ladies/players that I would want to end my coaching days with.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.