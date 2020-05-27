Boles headed to Appalachian State

South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles signed his national letter of intent to wrestle at Appalachian State University with his parents Gray and Jasmine Boles. Robert Money | The Stokes News Boles defeated Dalton Towe to win his third NCHSAA Individual State Wrestling Championship this past February. Robert Money | The Stokes News Boles with Sauras’ head coach Chad Amos and assistant coach Jimmy Via. Robert Money | The Stokes News Boles receives his gold medal and tournament bracket poster of the 170 pound division of the 1A Individual State Championships. Robert Money | The Stokes News Boles shows off his three state championship rings that South Stokes has presented him. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ senior Jackson Boles announced his commitment to wrestle for Appalachian State University in March after seriously considering the Mountaineers, Campbell University, and Ferrum University. He also made a visit to Davidson College and inquired about Greensboro College before signing his national letter of intent to go to Appalachian.

“I’m excited because I know that there is more to come,” exclaimed the wrestler. “I’m just happy to get another opportunity to continue my career, both academically and athletically and would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and my Lord and Savior for everything.

“During my visit, the atmosphere was just different there and it really felt like home. Honestly, since I was little that is somewhere I’ve always wanted to go. I like the mountains and loved the campus in general and feel I can connect with the people at the school really well.”

Boles leaves South Stokes as the most decorated wrestler in school history and arguably the best in Stokes County. In February he earned his third consecutive 1A NCHSAA Individual State Championship with a pin fall over Avery County’s Dalton Towe in the 170 pound weight division. He finished his career at 159-15 with an unblemished 47-0 record this year, his only undefeated season in high school.

The senior was a three-time Northwest 1A Conference Champion in three different weight divisions. He was selected as the Northwest 1A Wrestler of the Year this season and was the conference tournament MVP in 2019 and was recognized as the 2019 “Best of Prep” Wrestling Award winner. Boles was selected all-county three times and voted to the 2020 inaugural highschoolot.com West All-Star Wrestling team. He claimed gold at the 1A East Regional three times and missed qualifying for states for a fourth time when he lost in the consolation round of the semi-finals during his freshman year.

Boles helped the Sauras win two conference championships in his career and two runner-up trophies his sophomore and junior seasons. The team qualified for the state duals three times and missed out on a fourth when South Stokes didn’t win the draw on a three-way time for the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Championship in 2017.

“This is the last time that most athletes participate in their chosen sport, but not Jackson,” stated Sauras’ coach Chad Amos. “He has dedicated his life to setting this goal of wrestling at Appalachian State. It has been a pleasure to be a part of this young man’s life. He had left his legacy untarnished here at South Stokes and did so much for our wrestling program, school, and community. I’m so proud of where he is and can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in the future.”

The wrestler also recognized Amos as the one person other than family that inspired and helped him to reach his goals.

“He is 100 percent without a doubt the guy that helped me to get where I am now,” claimed Boles. “He is a great guy that goes out of his way to help everybody. Even if you make a mistake, he will forgive you and help you reach your goals. He will go out of his way to do that for anyone.”

Boles was also an accomplished football player for the Sauras. He was slated all-county three times, honorable mention all-conference his sophomore year, all-conference his senior season, and was recognized as a second team member on the 1A Friday Night Football in the Carolinas this past fall.

He graduated from South Stokes as a North Carolina Scholar with a 3.8 GPA and was tagged as a three-time Academic All-American. Boles was also the Sauras’ student body president for the 2019-20 school year.

The student-athlete will major in Graphic Design and Business while at Appalachian and is the son of Gray and Jasmine Boles.

“We are totally excited for Jackson because it’s always been his dream to wrestle in college; it was a goal he set when he was a little boy,” said his father Gray Boles. “His goal was to be a four-timer (state champion), but you have to win one before you can win four. After he won his first one, the best he could do was three. He made it a goal to bust his butt every day in practice, the weight room, he lived right, ate right, trained right, and didn’t get caught up living what some consider the regular high school life. He is successful and my wife and I decided when he was young that we would do whatever we had to do to help him accomplish his goals.

“He was borderline between Appalachian and Campbell, but Ferrum was still definitely in the picture. We went on a visit to Campbell and really thought that was where he was going to go. We had a heart-to-heart when we got home and I asked him if something happened and wrestling wasn’t there, are you going to stay at Campbell, and is that a school you would want to be at? So, we went on his official visit to Appalachian the following Thursday and he made his mind up to go there.”

Appalachian State University competes in the NCAA Division I and is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.