Interesting facts about Laila McGee

KING — Senior Laila McGee was a four-sport athlete at West Stokes in her time at the school. She competed in cross country and outdoor track and field for four years, JV basketball for two and indoor-track for one season.

McGee competed in the high jump throughout her career in outdoor track and was a two-time Western Piedmont All-Conference performer. This spring she placed first in the Wildcats only track meet of the season before the COVID-19 virus forced school closings across the country.

McGee ran cross-country for four seasons as well and her best time was at this past season’s conference meet where she ran the 3.1 mile course in 22:45.6 and helped the Wildcats win back-to-back WPAC cross-country championships. In her only indoor season she placed first in the high jump and fourth in the 500 meters during her junior year.

The Stokes News caught up with McGee, who is planning on being a skin care specialist, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Anything Bojangles

What’s your favorite subject in school? History

Who’s had the most influence in your life? Benji Knox

What kind of music do you enjoy? I enjoy all music, but mainly stick to ‘80s/’90s rock.

What’s your favorite movie? “Talladega”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “A Long Way Gone” by Ishmael Beah

If you could have one super power, what would it be and why? I would choose to fly because that seems pretty fun.

What’s your favorite sport? Track and Field

What website do you visit most often? WebMD

What’s the best single day of the year and why? December 31st because it’s fun and you have an opportunity for a fresh start.

What’s special about the place you grew up? The best part about growing up in Pinnacle is how close everyone is.

What are you most likely to become famous for? Music, considering I’m a McGee.

Who’s your favorite teacher/coach, why? Benji Know, he is truly one of the best people I know and wouldn’t have wanted to go through high school without him as a coach.

Where would you go on your dream vacation? Land of Kangaroos in Australia

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? I don’t give back as much as I should, but occasionally I’ll pay for people’s food in the drive-thru behind me because, why not?

What hobbies do you have? I don’t have a lot of free time, so I guess working, but when I’m not a work, I like to be around friends.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? That you can’t go back in time and change things.

What’s the best thing about you? My openness to people’s thoughts and opinions

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Michael Jordan is inspiring to me because he went from not being enough to being a household name and did it by himself.

