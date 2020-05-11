Noah Lilly playing center during a Unified Sports football game this past fall. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Noah Lilly running the football during a Unified Football flag football game. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING — The West Stokes Unified Sports senior spotlight this week is Noah Lilly.

Noah is a part of the flag football and basketball teams for the Wildcats’ Unified Team. He loves his family, friends, dancing, NASCAR, his dog Kylo, playing his guitar, and cheeseburgers.

His future plans is to work at Good Old Days car wash in Walnut Cove.

His parents are Aleta and Bryan Lilly.

