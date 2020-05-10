Surry hires Johnson as assistant volleyball coach

DOBSON — Former Surry Central standout Kendra Johnson is set for a homecoming of sorts, as she has been hired to return as an assistant volleyball coach for Surry Community College.

A 2014 graduate of Surry Central High School, Johnson went on to start four years at libero in a record-breaking career at Montreat College. An All-Appalachian Athletic Conference performer at Montreat, Johnson set a school record for most digs in a contest with 60 in a five-set victory over Reinhardt University in 2016. At Surry Central, she recorded 431 digs as a senior in 2013 en route to All-Western Piedmont Athletic Conference accolades.

“She was a big-time player for Montreat for four years and she has moved back to this area,” Surry head coach Caleb Gilley said. “I started some conversations with her to see if she would be interested in coaching at Surry and she was. Some things worked out and that is kind of how it happened. I am super excited. I think she can bring a lot to our program immediately. She played college and having a successful career, she can really help our kids out and be a valuable asset.”

Johnson has coached club volleyball since graduating from Montreat in 2018 and is eager to get back to Surry County.

“I am definitely excited,” Johnson said. “I miss this area so I am glad to be back in it, and definitely on the college level since I just came out of the college playing field.”

At Surry, Johnson will join Gilley, who took over the Knights’ program in December of 2019. He guided East Surry to the Class 1A State Championship game last year, and twice in nine seasons at the helm in Pilot Mountain. He won six Northwest 1A Conference titles in those nine years, including four in a row, in additional to leading East Surry to the 1A State title game in girls’ basketball last season.

“Recruiting is going well. I have signed eight kids already and have a couple more we are looking at,” Gilley said. “Obviously the pandemic has affected us. We have not been able to be in the gym, so it has affected us very much but it is what is is. It is not just us, it has affected everybody.”

