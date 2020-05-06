Breaking out with Logan Nelson

Nelson threw for nearly 1,600 yards this past fall, with 15 touchdowns. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Nelson gets the play call from legendary coach David Diamont. Robert Money | The Stokes News Nelson rushed for three touchdowns this pat season. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE — South Stokes senior Logan Nelson helped the Sauras’ football team bounce back from a two win season last year to finish 7-5 overall and helped the team host a first round state playoff game.

Nelson stepped in at quarterback and threw for nearly 1,600 yards on 99-of-177 with 15 touchdowns. He broke a school record with six passing touchdowns in a 47-33 over South Davidson. Nelson’s best passing game for yards was against Bishop McGuinness in a 42-20 loss. He threw for 340 yards and connected on three passing touchdowns.

The Stokes News caught up with Nelson, who will be entering the work force after graduation, and allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? A sub from Subway

What’s your favorite subject in school? History

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My parents and my older brother

What kind of music do you enjoy? I enjoy listening to country music and rap.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? My favorite show would be “The Office” and movie would be “Step Brothers.”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “The Great Gatsby” by F.Scott Fitzgerald

If you could have one super power, what would it be? Super strength

What’s your favorite sport? Football

What website do you visit most often? Youtube

What’s the best thing about you? My kindness and manners

What’s special about the place you grew up? It’s my home and my community, the people and places make it special.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Go hunting

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Hopefully graduating and finding a good job.

What’s your dream vacation? Going to the Mountains in Montana.

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? Land a water bottle on its cap.

What’s your motivation before each game? My motivation was to play better than the game I had before, each game I wanted to be a better player and an even better teammate.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? Definitely somewhere with friends and family.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Failing is a part of life, it’s what you do after you fail that counts.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? Being blessed with a great family and good friends.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Tim Tebow, I really like how he stands up for what he believes in and his compassion for the game.

