Bonner picked as Wildcats next coach

Coach Bonner with Rice University senior Ako Adams. Yadkin County native Rhett Bonner will return to the triad as the third head basketball coach in West Stokes 22 year history. Bonner with his wife, Maggie, and now 3-year-old daughter, Kendall. The Bonners are expecting another child next month.

KING – Rhett Bonner will begin a new era for West Stokes as he replaces long-time boys’ basketball coach Dan Spainhour at the helm of the program. On Monday, the school board voted Bonner in as the third coach since the school opened in 1999-00.

“We are excited to announce Coach Rhett Bonner as the next men’s head basketball coach at West Stokes High School,” said the school’s athletic director, Travis Gammons. “We had several quality candidates that we interviewed for the position and as we went through the process Coach Bonner separated himself from the rest. He has a great background, a wealth of basketball knowledge, and has proven to be an outstanding communicator. We are looking forward to his arrival and seeing him continue the success of the program.”

Bonner is from Yadkin County and attended Forbush High School before transferring to North Forsyth for his senior season in 2005-06. He tallied 1,692 points in his high school career and finished playing under coaches Mike Muse and current Vikings’ Athletic Director Sean Vestal where he earned a Division I scholarship to play for Presbyterian College.

Bonner’s parents, Mark and Jan Bonner, still live locally and his sister Crystal (Boyles) lives and teaches in Stokes County.

“I’m excited for a new beginning for me and my family,” said the new basketball coach. “I had a change of heart of what I wanted in my coaching career. I had opportunities to go to some small colleges, but my sister mentioned that Dan had stepped down and that I would make a great teacher and coach at the high school level. I reached out to Coach Spainhour and after my conversation with him and others, I decided to interview for the position. I want the people of West Stokes and the King Community to know, this is not a short-term career move for me and my family, this is long-term and we are excited for the challenges ahead.”

After attending Presbyterian for one season, he transferred to Guilford College and became a standout player for the Quakers. He was an Academic All-ODAC selection and a two-time All-ODAC player that finished 25th in his career with 1,126 points, while helping the Quakers to three NCAA Tournaments, including two Division III Final Fours. Bonner ranks first in Guilford’s record books in free throw percentage (.854), third in three-point percentage (.402), and fifth in three-point field goals made (168).

After graduating from Guilford in 2010 with a Sports Management degree and a minor in business, Bonner traveled with the Washington Generals, the team that competes against the Harlem Globetrotters. In one year, he traveled the world and competed in 22 countries including China, Spain, England, Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, and Portugal. The Globetrotters were founded 1926 and have played over 23,000 exhibition games in 120 countries for more than 132 million fans.

In 2011, he joined Randolph-Macon’s basketball staff for a year and helped the Yellow Jackets finish 21-7 and earn a berth to the NCAA Tournament. While coaching there, he met his wife Maggie, who had just finished up a stellar career in her on right as a three-time All-ODAC basketball performer.

The coach left Randolph-Macon and spent two years at UNC-Charlotte managing the day-to-day operations of the video program. He left there and accepted an assistant coaching position with Virginia Wesleyan University. While coaching for the Marlins, he married Maggie and helped the Marlins to a NCAA Division III Final Four and to an overall record of 45-15 in two seasons, while sharing the ODAC conference title in 2014-15.

The Bonner’s left for Houstonin the summer of 2016 as Rhett had accepted the position of Head of Basketball Operations for Rice University. He has served in that capacity over the past four years and in that time, the couple had their first child, Kendell.

With the move to King over the horizon, the Bonner’s are expecting the arrival of child No. 2 on June 6th and will be celebrating their fifth winning anniversary in August.

“I want to be able to spend extra time with my family and oddly enough coaching high school opposed to college allows me to do that,” added Bonner. “I want to have a bigger voice and focus on the culture of building a program with character. Dan is a great coach, but I’m trying to be the best version of me in this process. I’m not worrying about wins and losses, but about loving and supporting the kids and everything else will fall into place. You just don’t wake up every morning and decide you want to be a champion, you are a champion every day and we want our kids to see and understand that.”

