Martin named HSOT Finalists

North Stokes senior Autumn Martin looks to add to her impressive list of accomplishments as a finalist for HighSchoolOT’s Softball Player of the Year. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

RALEIGH — Three local residents were named finalists for the 2020 edition of HighSchoolOT Honors presented by Pella Windows & Doors: Randy Marion, Autumn Martin and Jefferson Boaz.

The site describes the Honors as an ESPYs-like awards show to recognize the top athletes, coaches, athletic directors and more.

The awards banquet was originally scheduled to take place at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh on Saturday, June 20. The event was to be headlined by guest speaker Devonte′ Graham, a member of the Charlotte Hornets who attended Broughton High School in Raleigh before attending Kansas University.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, HighSchoolOT will air a one-hour HighSchoolOT Honors television special at 8 p.m. on May 27. The show will air on FOX 50/WRAZ in the Triangle, Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, and Goldsboro areas. Outside of that area, the show can be streamed live on HighSchoolOT.com and the HighSchoolOT app.

The finalists are made up of 202 athletes, coaches, teams, and individuals from 123 different schools representing 43 different counties.

East Surry’s Randy Marion is a finalist for 2020 Athletic Director of the Year. Marion has been East Surry’s AD since 2013. He’s also spent more than a decade as a coach for the Cardinals. After volunteering with the football team in the early 2000s, Marion returned to East in 2010 and has been a member of the football coaching staff since then. He serves as defensive coordinator.

Marion was an assistant JV baseball coach for one year before becoming head JV softball coach in 2011. After three years at that position, he took over as head varsity softball coach. Marion has also been the head indoor track coach since 2017.

The other finalists for AD of the Year are: Michael Dunphy, Cary; Carlos Richardson, Vance; Todd Schuler, Cardinal Gibbons; and Jake Wohlfeil, South Granville.

North Stokes senior Autumn Martin is one of five finalists for Softball Senior of the Year. With spring sports being affected so heavily by COVID-19, the organization determined that only seniors would be eligible for the award and that a decision would be made based on a player’s career.

Autumn’s career is one to marvel. She was named 1A All-State Pitcher of the Year in 2019 as well as Northwest 1A Conference Co-Player of the Year. The Vikings sported a 29-1 record last season, including 26 straight wins, that culminated with a state championship victory.

Autumn was a three-year starter who helped the Vikings to an overall record of 71-10 and 23-2 in the Northwest 1A Conference. Her teams won two NW1A Conference Championships and a conference tournament championship. She was a two-year all-conference performer who was also named to the All-District 5 team and 1A All-State team during her sophomore and junior campaigns.

During her time with the Vikings, she had a career 23-1 record on the mound with 227 strikeouts, a 1.47 ERA, while holding her opponents to a .172 batting average. At the plate, she consistently reached base with a career .495 batting average, .533 on-base percentage, 15 doubles and 23 homeruns. Martin crossed home plate 60 times during her career and also had 89 RBI.

Also competing for Softball Senior of the Year: Mackenzie Allison, Ragsdale; Laine Barefoot, Louisburg; Hailey Bunting, Camden County; and Haley Haislip, Wake Christian.

East Surry senior Jefferson Boaz is a finalist for two categories: 2020 Male Athlete of the Year and Football Offensive Player of the Year.

In football, Jefferson helped East Surry capture its first N.C. High School Athletic Association 1AA State Championship behind a 15-0 record. He was named Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-State by MaxPreps, a member of NCPreps.com’s All-State Team and the Associated Prep’s Offensive player of the year for North Carolina.

Jefferson finished the year with 4,615 yards passing (first in North Carolina), a 74.2% completion percentage on 233 completed passes (first in the state among players with a minimum of 275 attempts), 65 passing touchdowns (first in North Carolina), 82 total touchdowns (first in the state), only six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 147.6. His total touchdowns responsible for and completion percentage set new NCHSAA records.

He was named Most Outstanding Player of the Cardinals’ 1AA State Championship victory thanks to 484 yards passing and seven passing TDs, setting the state record for each category. He also tied the state record for total TDs in a championship game with eight.

Boaz will continue his football career with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Contending with Jefferson for Football Offensive Player of the Year: Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash; Omarion Hampton, Cleveland; Caleb Hood, Richmond; Drake Maye, Myers Park; Will Shipley, Weddington; and Landin Sledge, Riverside.

In addition to football, the 6-foot-7 forward also dominated on the basketball court. Jefferson was named NW1A Conference Player of the Year and the Most Outstanding Player of the conference tournament, which the Cardinals won for the first time since 2008. He was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association’s (NCBCA) All-District team and was the District 11 Player of the Year.

Jefferson averaged 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 61 percent from the field and 68 percent from the free throw line.

COVID-19 cut Jefferson’s senior season in baseball short. The Cards were 4-1 when spring sports were suspended. So far this season, Jefferson had a 2-0 record pitching, 0.00 era and 13 strikeouts in eight innings pitched. At bat, Jefferson had one home run, 3 RBI and had worked six bases on balls in five games for a .467 on-base percentage.

As a junior, he held a 3-0 record pitching with 3 saves, a 1.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched. He finished the 23-3 season with a .303 batting average, eight home runs, 27 RBI and a .396 OBP.

The four other finalists for Male Athlete of the Year are: Canon Bridges, West Lincoln; Will Shipley, Weddington; Davin Vann, Cary; and Kahlil Watson, Wake Forest.

The public vote for finalists is now open. People can vote once per day through 11:59 p.m. on May 10.

To vote, go to HighSchoolOT.com/Honors and select the correct category.

Stokes News Reporter Robert Money Jr. contributed to this article.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.