Cheer and Tumble team just surviving virus

Power Cheer and Tumble gym owners Julie Money and Saleen Gardner. Robert Money | The Stokes News All-Star cheerleader Mikayla Nixon has been with PCT since the very beginning in 2013. Robert Money | The Stokes News PCT’s House Quake team performs at CCA Nationals this past March. Robert Money | The Stokes News PCT senior team, Purple Rain, placed second at Spirit of Hope in Charlotte in January. Robert Money | The Stokes News House Quake poses for a team picture before they compete at CCA Nationals in March. Robert Money | The Stokes News PCT Revolution all-star cheerleader Piper Wilson competes at CCA Nationals. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — Like so many other business across the country, Power Cheer and Tumble (PCT) All-Star Cheer gym is barely keeping its doors open during the stay-at-home order issued because of the COVID-19 virus.

“The stress of running a small business right now is overwhelming and it can be hard to just keep going,” said gym co-owner Saleen Gardner. “What motivates me is remembering how far our business had come and how far our athletes have come. We share a close bond with our athletes and their families and we miss that the most about not being in the gym. We have come too far to give up now.”

PCT is a member of the U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) and competes at several different cheer brand competitions across the state with opportunities to win invitation-only bids to U.S. Finals at Virginia Beach and the D2 Summit at Walt Disney World for gyms under 100 athletes. They currently have three all-star teams from ages 3-18 that compete at four or five different competitions throughout the season and two recreational teams that travel to one competition and perform at local charity or community events.

“We had set several goals for our all-star teams prior to the season, including U.S. Finals and the D2 Summit, but the pandemic has ended some of those goals,” Gardner stated. “In the all-star industry, coaches and athletes have a goal to improve scores at every competition, in every category. Unfortunately, we do not know if our competition season will end prematurely, so we do not know if we will have an opportunity to perform again.

“We would have loved to defend our U.S. Finals Championship title live on stage in May, but due to the virus that has been changed to a virtual event.”

Gardner and her mother, Julie Money, started the gym in 2013 and have had a great deal of success winning national championships in several different cheer brands. This all-star season they have competed at Cheer Limited in Raleigh, Spirit of Hope with Universal Cheer in Charlotte, and the Champion Brand in Winston-Salem and Concord. The senior Purple Rain team took first place in Concord and second at Spirit of Hope.

Each week, the owners have stayed in contact with athletes and parents on Zoom calls as much as four days per week, with some still utilizing private sessions with Gardner, who graduated from West Stokes in 2014 and Salem College in 2018 with a Dance Study major.

During these trying times, Gardner and Money have attended weekly workshops with USASF to gain support, knowledge, and hopefully advantages of trying to keep the gym doors open.

“Ultimately, COVID-19 will change the way all businesses will run in the future,” added Gardner. “If there are number restrictions when we re-open, practices will look differently. There are nights that we used to have two teams on the floor together or have a tumble class and a team simultaneously. That may not be possible again for a while, which will require us to change the way we schedule practices.”

According to Gardner, she and Money still have a gym goal of beginning a new tumbling class schedule, in which they intend on doing upon the reopening of the gym. They have also missed out on some parent/athlete check-ins due to the temporary close.

“During our one-on-one parent/athlete conferences, we discuss the growth of our athletes and what makes us proud of them,” said Gardner. “We also talk about goals and what they can do to improve as an athlete. Right now it is more challenging to help our athletes achieve those goals because we cannot legally have a live practice or private session.”

During these trying times to keep a small business open in a rural community has been very challenging in ways of not only finances, but staying connected to the athletes and parents according to Gardner.

“I have always had an “inner fire” and passion for this sport and my athletes,” Gardner said. “I want our gym to continue to be a safe place and our kids second home. I want to stay connected with my athletes because I love them and want them to know that I will always support them the way my parents have always loved and supported me. I’m truly interested in their lives and love listening to them tell stories about their day, pets, family, and school work.”

PCT will begin placements for the 2020-21 season May 16 for returning athletes (at 11 a.m.) and will hold placements for new athletes on May 30 (also at 11). For more information on tumbling classes, Power Generation teams, or all-star teams contact Gardner at 336-749-1346, Money at 336-749-1191, or email apowercheerandtumble@gmail.com.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.