Learning more about Logan Griffith

Griffith warming up before a game this past spring. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Griffith batted .361 with 19 RBIs and 27 runs scored last season. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Griffith signed with N.C. A&T this past winter. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes’ senior Logan Griffith was a mainstay in the infield for the school’s baseball team over the last two seasons as a starter. The Wildcats had high hopes of returning to atop of the Western Piedmont Conference after a second place finish last season, but the COVID-19 virus suspended the spring season this year with the Cats sitting at 3-1 overall and tied for first with a 2-0 record.

Griffith has had a solid career while at West and has been named to the Western Piedmont 2A All-Conference honorable mention team during his sophomore year and then was selected all-conference last season where he batted .361 with 27 runs scored and 19 RBIs. He pitched 35.1 innings and the sidewinder averaged a little more than a strikeout per inning with 39 and recorded a 3.37 ERA in mostly relief work. In 86 career innings pitched, he fanned 83 batters.

The Stokes News caught up with Griffith, who will be attending North Carolina A&T and plans to major in in Kinesiology, Recreational/Sports Management and play baseball, allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Country-Style Steak

What’s your favorite subject in school? Science

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My mom

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country and rap

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? “Sports Center”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “Babe and Me” by Dan Gutman

If you could have one super power, what would it be? To fly

What’s your favorite sport? Baseball

What website do you visit most often? Perfect Game

What’s the best thing about you? My personality

What’s special about the place you grew up? It’s a small town, you see people you know everywhere.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Skydive

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Moving into college and continuing my baseball career.

What’s your dream vacation? Bora Bora

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? When I was little, I kicked a basketball from a long distance away and made it in the (soccer) goal.

What’s your motivation before each game? For me it is just to be the best for the team.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? Baseball field

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? That you have to work for what you want.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? Being blessed with outstanding parents.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Chase Utley, I have always been a huge Phillies fan and I just always liked him as a player.

