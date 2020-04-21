Getting to know Autumn Martin

Martin batted .495 in her career with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Autumn Martin was 23-1 from the rubber with 227 strikeouts in the last two seasons. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Martin rounds third base after hitting a home run and is congratulated by Polk County’s third baseman during a 2018 game. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

DANBURY — North Stokes’ senior Autumn Martin’s last year playing for the Vikings’ softball team might have been cut short due to COVID-19, but she accomplished more in her high school career than most student-athletes have done in one year.

Martin was a three-year starter that helped the Vikings to an overall record of 71-10 and 23-2 in the Northwest 1A Conference. Her team won two Northwest Conference Championships, a conference tournament championship, and she was instrumental in North’s 2-0 sweep in the state championship series over Camden County last season, while being selected as the Co-Conference Player of the Year with teammate Lora Wood.

She was a two-year all-conference performer that was also named to the All-District 5 team and 1A All-State team during her sophomore and junior campaigns. Martin was also selected as the 1A All-State Pitcher of the Year last season.

During her time with the Vikings, she had a career 23-1 record on the mound with 227 strikeouts, a 1.47 ERA, while holding her opponents to a .172 batting average. At the plate, Martin consistently reached base with a career .495 batting average, .533 on-base percentage, 15 doubles, 23 homeruns, 60 runs scored, with 89 RBIs.

The Stokes News caught up with Martin and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

What’s your favorite subject in school? Math

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My family

What kind of music do you enjoy? Mostly country

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? “All American”

What’s the best book you’ve read? “Ida B” by Katherine Hannigan

If you could have one super power, what would it be? To bring back my senior year

What’s your favorite sport? Softball

What website do you visit most often? Snapchat or Tik Tok

What’s the best thing about you? I have a big heart

What’s special about the place you grew up? I get to live beside my grandparents

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Take a risk

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Hopefully getting to have graduation and then figuring out life as an adult.

What’s your dream vacation? Bora Bora

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? Praying each night and every morning.

What’s your motivation before each game? Loud music and intense warm-ups before each game.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? Somewhere warm where it never gets cold.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? It is okay to fail.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? The Lady Vikings winning the NCHSAA 1A softball state championship 2019.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Jennie Finch; I have looked up to her since I started playing softball as a little girl.

