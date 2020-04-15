Local official feels impact of COVID-19

Fleenor umpiring a game at East Surry. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Umpire Donnie Fleenor possibly called his last game of the 2020 season as he watches West Stokes’ Sydney Dutton cross home plate. Robert Money | The Stokes News

Mount Airy resident and current Stokes County teacher, Donnie Fleenor and his wife Marla, are feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus when schools were closed across North Carolina in March and all high school and college athletics came to a screeching halt. Fleenor has been a NCHSAA certified official in softball and volleyball for more than 16 years and his wife in volleyball for two.

“We will lose around $2,500 in high school softball and another $3,500 in college games,” said the official. “We do well over 100 games or matches each year, but what we will miss, and the real reason why we officiate, is being a part of the game and around the kids.”

When the announcement came from state officials that all sports were suspended because of the COVID-19, the veteran official was in a state of shock.

“My last game worked was at West Stokes,” added Fleenor. “I was a little shocked to have something I have done for so many seasons in a row be cut just like that. When the last out was recorded, it was sad. Me and my partner went through the line with the girls and gave them fist bumps… I guess it was our way of saying we will miss them.”

Fleenor, a graduate from Mount Airy High where he played football and baseball, has officiated volleyball for 16 years and softball for 15. He started out doing recreational leagues and travel leagues before getting into high school officiating, which eventually led to college games.

“I love the games and the kids work hard every day,” claimed Fleenor. “They deserve the best officials the state can put on the field and I work hard to be that referee or umpire. My mentor, Larry Kline from Hickory, was the best I have ever worked with and he made sure he set the example for us to follow.”

Fleenor lived in Hickory for 13 years and started his teaching career at Taylorsville Elementary. He moved back home to Mount Airy three years ago and reconnected with Marla, who he met in junior high. The couple was married and then Fleenor began his teaching career with Stokes County Schools at Meadowbrook Academy in King.

The official has had many games that has stuck out in his mind over the years, but none more exciting that the Western Finals in volleyball between Swain County and Hendersonville in 2007.

“The atmosphere was awesome on both sides of the stands and the gym was packed,” recalled Fleenor. “Big games always excite me and at the same time it made me nervous sometimes. I care about making the right call and letting kids decide the game. Those conference tournament finals and deep playoff moments are why I do it. It’s a feeling I got on Friday nights when I played football, its special.”

At the end of the day, it’s just a sport and Donnie and Marla have realized it’s been good to be home in the evenings and not in that grind of officiating every night of the week.

“Don’t get me wrong, I miss the game, the players, my partners, and even the fans,” Fleenor added. “It’s an empty feeling, but I commend the NCHSAA for putting safety of the kids first as they always do. I feel sad for the seniors that won’t get that full high school season. I pray that the virus comes to an end and we can at least give our seniors a graduation or even part of their season back. At the end of the day, everyone’s safety is top priority and I know sports are just a game, but those sports impact so many lives in different ways and levels.”

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.