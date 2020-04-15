Lawsonville’s Riley Adkins practices up to three times and hits over 100 balls each day. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Riley Adkins with her parents Chris and Heather and her younger brother, Jase. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Riley earned her golden ticket to Augusta Nationals with a first place win at the Atlanta Athletic Club during the regional qualifier in September of 2019. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

LAWSONVILLE — Riley Adkins, 9, qualified for the 2020 Drive, Chip, and Putt National Championship that was supposed to be held on April 5 at Augusta National in Georgia, but the COVID-19 virus suspended the national event.

Only one of 80 players between the ages of 7-15 qualifies at local, sub-regional, and regional events from the United States, Canada, and France. Adkins earned her golden ticket in the 7-9 age bracket at the Atlanta Athletic Club in September.

“We were absolutely devastated when we heard the news,” said Riley’s father Chris Adkins. “We understood the reason behind it though. We just prayed this would all go away and that we could have the event at some point.”

The nationwide skills competition for boys and girls is presented by PGA of America, United States Golf Association, and Augusta National Golf Club. It’s nationally televised on the Sunday before the Masters is played. Fortunately for Adkins the event was rescheduled for April 4, 2021, with all players competing in the age division that they originally qualified for.

“We were all so excited,” Chris Adkins said. “We hate that the qualifiers were all canceled this year, but feel like they made the best decision. It was a fair decision and we are still very excited about the opportunity to play Augusta National, even if we have to wait another year.”

The skills event is scored based off of three different attempts on the player’s drives, chips, and putts. You get points for how long you can drive the ball and keep it within a 40-yard fairway. The chips are calculated by how close you come to the hole from 15 yards out and the putts are scored on how close you get to the hole from six, 15, and 30 feet away. Adkins scored 115 points and grabbed first place in her age division in Atlanta.

To get to Atlanta, Riley had to place in the top three at the local qualifier at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem and then had to finish in the top two at the sub-qualifier at Grandover Resort in Greensboro. She won both. Although the golfer has 16 career tour wins in 16 events played, the mindset was Augusta. “We only focused on Augusta this year and did not compete in any tour events,” said Chris Adkins. “We only played in the events from the Drive, Chip, and Putt. We made Augusta, our main goal, and would have already played some other events this year, but with the COVID-19 going around there hasn’t been tournaments to compete in.”

After qualifying for Augusta, the congratulatory letters from prominent leaders from around the state stared rolling in, including letters from Roy Williams, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, and Kyle Hall, N.C. House of Representative of the 91st District.

Riley practices roughly three times each day hitting over 100 balls a day. She dedicates practice in all aspects of her game, but not having as much course time because of the virus has limited her ability to work on the most difficult part of her game, the green speeds and slopes, which can’t be practice at a lot at home.

When the young star is able to practice, she splits time between Grandover Resort and Gordon Trent Golf Course in Stewart, Virginia. They also spend time at the Mini Par driving range, owned by Brian McArthur, and more locally at Piney Grove Middle School working on her chipping and drives on the softball field.

Riley credits two of her swing coaches Heather Angell and Marcy Hart, both college All-Americans from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, on helping her. She also has given props to her father, her reason for playing the game since the age of two. Riley appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” with former NFL New York Giant Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, and also was interviewed by an Australian talk show on her acquired skills at such a young age.

“Spending time with her family and being outside is definitely some things Riley enjoys about golf,” added Chris Adkins. “She also loves the competition side of it, always challenging herself to be better.

“I’m just amazed at how hard she works at it. She’s accomplished a lot, but stays humble about it. Riley realizes the ultimate goal in getting a scholarship for college, hopefully from UNC-Chapel Hill or Wake Forest, she says.”

Heather Adkins, Riley’s mother, who home-schools the youngster, added that she is amazed that Riley finds ways of working through adversity and just keeps playing her game and the ways that she overcomes her struggles, because golf is a hard sport for anyone to play.

