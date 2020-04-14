All-County basketball announced

Ben Chesnet Robert Money | The Stokes News Christian Shemo Robert Money | The Stokes News Isaac Wood Robert Money | The Stokes News Elijah Mitchell Robert Money | The Stokes News Landon Parsons Robert Money | The Stokes News Matthew Montgomery Robert Money | The Stokes News Shemar Dalton Robert Money | The Stokes News Amon Conrad Robert Money | The Stokes News Elan Muniz Robert Money | The Stokes News Kelin Parsons Robert Money | The Stokes News Luke Mickey Robert Money | The Stokes News

Stokes County boys’ basketball teams from North, South, and West Stokes each qualified for the state playoffs and completed successful seasons.

West Stokes had its best season in the school’s history, going 25-5 overall and claiming its third consecutive Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference championship while also winning back-to-back conference tournament championships. The Wildcats’ record-breaking season ended with a loss to Shelby in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs.

North Stokes started its season strong and it ended with a six-point loss to a much bigger North Rowan team in the second round of the playoffs. The Vikings tied for fourth place in the tough Northwest 1A Conference with South Stokes with a record of 16-11. The Sauras were no “easy out” for any team, with several single-digit losses. South finished 12-15 and lost 54-51 to Cherokee in the first round of the 1A playoffs.

The Stokes News along with the area high school coaches selected the 2019-20 Boys’ Basketball All-County team with eight of the 12 players returning from last season.

West Stokes once again put their starting five on the team. Isaac Spainhour is making his third appearance on the All-County team; he led the Wildcats with 17.2 points per game and recorded 109 assists this season. He ended his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, was named the WPAC Player of the Year and earned All-Conference for a fourth time. Spainhour was the tournament MVP and was selected to the first team All-District 11 squad, the Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest team for a third time, and the HighSchoolOT inaugural All-West team.

Sharp-shooter Elan Muniz made the team for a third consecutive time as well, averaging 13.6 point per contest, while making 102 three-pointers (shooting 48%) and being named all-conference. Muniz became the sixth player in West Stokes’ history to score 1,000 points in his career.

Senior Kelin Parsons is on the team for a second time. Parsons earned All-Conference and all-tournament with 9.3 points a game and 6.4 rebounds. Post player Luke Mickey came into his own this season with not only a threat from down low, but from the three-point line. He was selected All-Conference and all-tournament and averaged 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and connected on 49 three-pointers.

The final Wildcat making the team was senior Amon Conrad. He was an all-conference honorable mention player that averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and shot 43 percent from the field.

South Stokes returned seniors Shemar Dalton and Landon Parsons to the All-County team, with Matthew Montgomery and Elijah Mitchell making the team for the first time. Dalton and Parsons both were named Northwest 1A All-Conference, with Dalton averaging nine points and four rebounds per game and Parsons 10 points and almost three assists per contest.

Montgomery was named All-Conference honorable mention and averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds per game. Mitchell was also selected to the honorable mention team, with 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assist per contest.

North Stokes added three players this year, with Ben Chesnet and Isaac Wood repeating and forward Christian Shemo making it for the first time. Chesnet led the Vikings with 18 points per game and six rebounds and was selected Northwest All-Conference. Both Wood and Shemo were honorable mentions with Wood averaging 12 points and three steals per contest and Shemo 11.8 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats lost nine seniors and will return no starters to the lineup next season. South also took a big hit, losing eight seniors with no returning starters as well. North Stokes, on the other hand, will return Chesnet and Shemo, plus three other players that came off of the bench with good game experience.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.