Getting the low-down on PT Fischer

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ senior Paul Thomas Fischer had his senior baseball season cut short due to the COVID-19 virus that forced the temporary closing of North Carolina schools. All though a two-sport athlete, Fischer’s best sport was football and helped the Sauras beat West Stokes for the first time since 2012 when he scored the winning touchdown with less than 30-seconds in the game.

Fischer helped the Sauras to a 7-5 overall record under first year coach David Diamont, while leading his team to a first round home state playoff game. He played on both sides of the ball splitting time between one of the team’s leading running backs and safety. Fischer rushed for 676 yards and recorded seven touchdowns, while averaging 5.2 yards a carry. On the defensive side of the ball, he tallied 62 tackles and scored touchdowns on a fumble recovery and an interception return. He completed his high school football career as a two-time Northwest 1A All-Conference player.

The Stokes News caught up with Fischer, who will be attending and playing football for the College of Wooster in Ohio, and allowed us to get to know him on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Cheesecake

What’s your favorite subject in school? Mathematics

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My Dad

What kind of music do you enjoy? Alternative pop, classic rock, and hip-hop are probably what I listen to most.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? I love all Marvel movies, but the first Avengers movie has to be my favorite.

What’s the best book you’ve read? And Then There Were None – Agatha Christie

If you could have one super power, what would it be? To be just like Spider-Man.

What’s your favorite sport? Football

What website do you visit most often? PowerSchool

What’s the best thing about you? I’ll never lift myself up at the expense of someone else’s feelings.

What’s special about the place you grew up? I’ve always lived in King, and went to schools in Walnut Cove. I think being apart of both of these great communities has always had a positive impact on my life.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? Volunteer for some kind of community event. It never fails to make you feel good inside.

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Starting a new chapter of my life in college, while still being able to play the game I love.

What’s your dream vacation? Spend a weekend in Philadelphia and go to an Eagles game.

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? A few days ago after my run, I flipped my water bottle and landed it.

What’s your motivation before each game? Prove everyone who believes in me right, and to be an example of someone who plays the game the right way.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? On the football field with all my teammates.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Your body is not invincible.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? I like to think it wasn’t luck, but the comeback we had against Winston-Salem Prep this year is still insane to me.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Brian Dawkins, I’ve always admired his intensity and passion while playing football. He’s definitely someone I try to imitate while playing and in my preparation for games. Plus he’s also my favorite Philadelphia Eagle of all time.

