Breaking out with Abby Walker

Walker getting instructions from the coaching staff during a home game this past year. Robert Money | The Stokes News Abby Walker Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING – West Stokes’ senior Abby Walker was a four-year varsity volleyball player for the Wildcats and helped her team to a 68-41 overall record including three trips to the NCHSAA State 2A Playoffs and winning the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.

She was a versatile player and has played multiple positions on the court the past three seasons. Walker was a defensive specialist the past season, but also saw time at Libero and as an outside hitter. Abby was a two-time captain that recorded 279 career kills, 121 serving aces, and 522 digs. Walker is the receipting of the Wildcat Award in 2017 and 2018 and was named WPAC All-Conference in 2018 and named to the 2019 All-Tournament team.

The Stokes News caught up with Walker, who will be attending Surry Community College to play volleyball in the fall, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Every food but macaroni and cheese is my favorite.

What’s your favorite subject in school? English

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My family

What kind of music do you enjoy? I enjoy all genres of music, but probably country.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? My favorite TV show is All American and my favorite movie is Can’t buy me love.

What’s the best book you’ve read? The Scarlet Letter – by Nathaniel Hawthorne

If you could have one super power, what would it be? My super power would be telepathy and having the ability to fly.

What’s your favorite sport? Volleyball, but I enjoy watching football.

What website do you visit most often? Walsworth for sure, to work on the yearbook.

What’s the best thing about you? I would have to say being able to put others before myself.

What’s special about the place you grew up? The place I grew up is special because it’s small and local. Everybody knows everybody and it seems like whatever happens, people are there for you. It will always be my home regardless of if I move or not.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? To do the one thing you’re most afraid of.

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? I am looking forward to a lot of things like graduation, prom, summer beach trips, starting college, and playing volleyball at another level with a new group of girls.

What’s your dream vacation? My dream vacation is to go to Scotland and see all the history and the castles.

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? Bettering my technique skills along with improving my mental game.

What’s your motivation before each game? My motivation before each game is to play with heart and leave everything out on the court/field. To play not only for myself, but for my team, coaches, and school.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? Somewhere in a chair on a beach.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? The hardest lesson I have learned is that I can’t always win. I’ve learned that if you want something you have to work for it and if you don’t work for it, it won’t be given to you.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? The luckiest thing that has ever happened to me would be realizing how blessed I truly am. The past year has shown me who is really there and I’m pretty lucky to be able to say I have a tremendous support system.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Serena Williams is my favorite athlete because she continues to overcome the odds. She has proven herself and what she can do to everyone and especially those her doubted her.

