Getting to know Macy Nelson

South Stokes Macy Nelson awaits a serve during a rival game against North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Macy Nelson records a dig during a game this past season. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ senior Macy Nelson was a four-year varsity player for the Sauras and helped her teams finish with a combine record of 55-49. She tallied her 1,000th dig this past season and has recorded 1,280 in her career.

The volleyball player was on the 2019 AVCA Phenom/Under Armor All-American watch list and was Northwest All-Conference in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018. She was the team’s defensive player of the year and was all-county her junior and senior seasons.

The Stokes News caught up with Nelson, who will be attending Salem College to play volleyball in the fall, and allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level and answered the following questions:

What’s your favorite food? Sushi

What’s your favorite subject in school? Science

Who’s had the most influence in your life? My parents

What kind of music do you enjoy? Country

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? All American

What’s the best book you’ve read? The Notebook – Nicholas Sparks

If you could have one super power, what would it be? I would like to read minds.

What’s your favorite sport? Volleyball

What website do you visit most often? Nike

What’s the best thing about you? I tend to see the good in people.

What’s special about the place you grew up? I grew up in Stokes County and I think it has always been a special place to me because although we’re a small community we’re like a big family that support each other.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? I think everyone should at least go to one concert in their lifetime.

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? I’m looking forward to taking on the next chapter of my life and push myself to be the best person I can be for my family and myself.

What’s your dream vacation? Bora Bora

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? I won a bid to go to California through sand volleyball, although it was a tournament we didn’t have a big audience because of the rain.

What’s your motivation before each game? My motivation before each game is my family, I look up in the stands before each game and know that I want to make them the proudest by playing as hard as I can.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? I would spend all my time on a beach relaxing and tanning if I could.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? The hardest lesson I’ve learned is that actions speak louder than words.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? Honestly I’m the most unluckiest person there is.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? April Ross is my favorite athlete because although she is a volleyball player she represents female athletes. I met her at one of my tournaments and she was very humble and inspiring to me and all of the volleyball players waiting to meet her. She has the dedication and determination that pushes me to be the best athlete on the court.

Look for more “Getting to know Stokes County Athletes” in up-and-coming issues of The Stokes News.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.