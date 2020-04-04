Learning more about Sydney Cromer

West Stokes’ Sydney Cromer concentrate on a free throw during the conference tournament. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sydney Cromer Robert Money | The Stokes News

KING — West Stokes’ Sydney Cromer ended her four year varsity career as the only senior on the girls’ basketball team. She finished as an all-county and all-conference performer and helped her team to a 23-5 overall record and a second place finish in conference play.

The Stokes News was able to catch up with Cromer and she allowed us to get to know her on a more personal level by answering the following questions:

My favorite food? Steak

What’s your favorite subject in school? Spanish

Who’s had the most influence in your life? Mr. (Michael) Jenkins. He always teaches me new life lessons every year that I have him.

What kind of music do you enjoy? I listen to a bit of everything, my favorite music really depends on my mood.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie? ‘Pride and Prejudice’ because I am a hopeless romantic.

What’s the best book you’ve read? ‘Of Mice and Men’ by John Steinbeck because I became emotionally invested in the story.

If you could have one super power, what would it be? Teleportation, because I’d like to get anywhere at any given time.

What’s your favorite sport? Basketball because I’ve played it my whole life and genuinely loved the people I’ve played with.

What website do you visit most often? YouTube

What’s the best thing about you? My humor is the best thing I’d say.

What’s special about the place you grew up? It has a very homey feel.

What is something you think everyone should do at least once in their lives? I think everyone should experience traveling out of the country because it opens your eyes to different cultures.

What are you looking forward to in the next few months? Getting out of quarantine!

What’s your dream vacation? Going to Peru because I want to explore a Spanish-speaking country.

What amazing thing did you do that no one was around to see? I’ve helped encourage and build up a friend after they were bullied.

What’s your motivation before each game? My teammates are my biggest motivation to win or to do my very best.

Where would you spend all of your time if you could? I would spend time on the beach because it’s peaceful.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learned? Nothing is going to be handed to you, you have to work hard in everything you do in order to get the results you want.

What’s the luckiest thing that has ever happened to you? I found $40 on the ground while buying ice.

Who’s your favorite athlete and why? Simone Biles because as a kid, I enjoyed watching her grow as an athlete in the Olympics despite her inner battles.

