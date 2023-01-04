The first full year of high school sports was back on the rebound after an unprecedented season last year because of COVID-19 protocols. All sports resumed full schedules, played in its’ designated season, and the indoor track programs were put back in place.
The county schools had 20 conference champions, 35 individual conference champions in multiple events, 23 conference players of the year, 12 coaches of the year, nine awarded “Best of Prep” in the district Adams Communication reading area, 21 college signings, ten new coaches hired, and numerous more team and individual accomplishments.
The Wildcats swept the spring season with conference championships in baseball, softball, boys’ tennis, boys’ golf, boys’ and girls’ track, and girls’ soccer. The school totaled 14 conference championships and 137 athletes were selected either All-Conference (127) or honorable mention (15).
The Sauras totaled five conference championships over the calendar year with titles in boys’ basketball, boys’ golf, girls’ soccer, baseball, and the girls’ golf team this past fall. Seventy-one athletes were named All-Conference (52) or honorable mention (19).
The Vikings captured a conference championship in boys’ indoor track and field. North had 30 athletes named All-Conference and 19 honorable mention.
Listed below are the highlights of the 2022 school seasons:
Team Conference Championships (20)
- South Stokes Men’s Basketball (Northwest 1A Conference)
- West Stokes Swimming Girls (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Fifth consecutive championship.
- West Stokes Swimming Boys (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Second consecutive championship.
- West Stokes Boys Indoor Track (Mid-State 2A Conference)
- North Stokes Boys Indoor Track (Northwest 1A Conference)
- South Stokes Baseball (Northwest 1A Conference)
- South Stokes Girls Soccer (Northwest 1A Conference)
- South Stokes Boys’ Golf (Northwest 1A Conference)
- West Stokes Softball (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Second consecutive championship
- West Stokes Baseball (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Second consecutive championship
- West Stokes Boys Track Team (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Second consecutive championship
- West Stokes Girls Track Team (Mid-State 2A Conference)
- West Stokes Girls Golf (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Fifth consecutive conference championship
- West Stokes Boys Tennis (Mid-State 2A Conference)
- West Stokes Boys Golf (Mid-State 2A Conference) – won the school’s first championship
- West Stokes Girls Soccer (Mid-State 2A Conference)
- South Stokes Girls’ Golf Team (Northwest 1A Conference) – Second consecutive championship
- West Stokes Girls Cross Country (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Fifth consecutive conference championship
- West Stokes Boys Cross Country (Mid-State 2A Conference) – Second consecutive championship
Individual Conference Champions (35)
- Hunter Fulp (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Champion (Wrestling) in the 103-pound weight class with a 49-3 record. Finished second in the 1A West Regional and second in the 1A State Championship.
- Landon Neal (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Champion (Wrestling) in the 132-pound weight class with a 46-4 record. Finished first in the 2A Mid-West Regional and third in the 2A State Championship.
- Bryan Gordon (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Champion (Wrestling) in the 220-pound weight class with a 47-2 record. Finished second in the 2A Mid-West Regional and second in the 2A State Championship.
- Lydia Stevens (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Champion (Indoor Track & Field) in the 1000-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter races. Champion (Outdoor Track & Field) in the 3200-meter race.
- Rachel Bingman (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the shot put.
- Emma Bingman (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field) in the pole vault.
- Seth Emory (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter races. Champion (Outdoor Track & Field) in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter races.
- Scotty Stevens (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field) in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
- David Lee Williams (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the pole vault. Champion (Outdoor Track & Field) in the pole vault.
- Malia Harris (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the 1000-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter races.
- Karlie Butts (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the shot put. Champion (Outdoor Track & Field) in the discus.
- Cody Rakes (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the 500-meter race.
- Greg Grasso (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the 1000-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter races. Champion (Outdoor Track & Field) in the 800-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter races.
- West Stokes Boys 4×800 meter relay team (Outdoor Track & Field).
- Blaise Dalton (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field) in the pole vault.
- Ethan Jessup (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the high jump and long jump.
- Tyler Hunt (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the triple jump.
- Orasha Graham (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Indoor Track & Field) in the shot put.
- Jalee Brown (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field) in the 100-meter and 200-meter races.
- South Stokes 4×100 Girls Relay Team (Jalee Brown, Ka’Laysia Brown, Korbyn Tyler, and Haley Tyndall).
- Cole Hicks (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field) in the 400-meter race.
- Maggie Hill (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field) in the 3200-meter race.
- West Stokes Girls 4×800 meter race – Mid-State 2A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field)
- Bree Spainhour (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Outdoor Track & Field) in the high jump.
- Gordon Grabs (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 200-yard individual medley
- Hannah Fulp (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 100-yard freestyle.
- Maggie Hill (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 50-yard freestyle.
- Brayden Lapham (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay
- Charlie McGhee (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, and 50-yard freestyle.
- Griffin Sparks (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle relay.
- Wes Copenhaver (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
- Zachary Heath (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference (Swimming) in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay.
- Brandon Bowman (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Golf Champion.
- Larsen Gallimore (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Golf Champion.
- Kirstyn Page (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Golf Champion.
Players of the Year (23)
- Barry Hairston Jr. (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Boys’ Basketball
- Bree Spainhour (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Basketball—
- Landon Neal (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Wrestler (Lower weight classes)
- Bryan Gordon (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Wrestler (Higher weight classes)
- Zachary Heath (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Male Swimmer
- Greg Grasso (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Indoor Track
- Lydia Stevens (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Indoor Track
- Seth Emory (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Boys’ Indoor Track
- Connor Young (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Baseball
- Jenna Shotton (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Soccer
- Alicia Rangel (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year
- Larsen Gallimore (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Male Golfer
- Natalie Jones (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Softball Pitcher of the Year
- Kaden Fuller (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Baseball
- Karlie Butts (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls Event Athlete of the Year
- Brandon Bowman (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Golf
- Greg Grasso (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Outdoor Track
- Sammie Heath (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Tennis
- Sadie Knox (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Soccer Defensive Player of the Year
- Bree Spainhour (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Soccer Goalie of the Year
- Haley Tyndall (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Girls’ Golf
- Kirstyn Page (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Golf
- Greg Grasso (West Stokes) – Mid-State2A Conference Boys’ Cross Country
Coaches of the Year (12)
- Jason Clark (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Boys’ Basketball
- Erica Durham (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Indoor Track
- Mike Williams (North Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Boys’ Indoor Track
- Shane Worth (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Baseball
- Kent Mendenhall (South Stokes) – Northwest 1A Conference Boys’ Golf
- Jordan Stevens (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Softball
- Erica Durham (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Track & Field
- David Smith (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Tennis
- Jeff Robertson (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Golf
- Kelsey Perrell (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Soccer
- Jeff Robertson (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Girls’ Golf
- Benji Knox (West Stokes) – Mid-State 2A Conference Boys’ Cross Country
Best of Prep Awards (9)
- Bree Spainhour (West Stokes) – Female Athlete of the Year
- Treyson Mabe (North Stokes) – Community Service Award
- Travis Gammons (West Stokes) – Athletic Director of the Year
- Kirstyn Page (West Stokes) – Female Golfer of the Year
- Alicia McCoy (West Stokes) – Lacrosse Player of the Year
- Zoe Davis (West Stokes) – Cheerleader of the Year
- Jenna Shotton (South Stokes) – Female Soccer Player of the Year
- Natalie Jones (West Stokes) – Softball Player of the Year
- Kaden Fuller (West Stokes) – Baseball Player of the Year
2021-22 College School Signings (21)
- Kiley Lickfeld (volleyball) – Greensboro College
- Christa Moore (softball) – University of Mount Olive
- Natalie Jones (softball) – Radford University
- Cirstin Calloway (softball) – University of North Carolina at Pembroke
- Kaylee Hobgood (softball) – Wingate University
- Lydia Stevens (Track) – Ferrum University
- Connor Young (Baseball) – Surry Community College
- AJ Brown (volleyball) – Rockingham Community College
- Stormie Speaks (volleyball) – Wake Tech Community College
- Jesse Carrick (football) – Guilford College
- Bree Spainhour (basketball & volleyball) – University of Lynchburg
- Jenna Shotton (soccer) – Guilford College
- Jo-ell Davis (cheerleading) – Carolina University
- Hunter Fulp (wrestling) – Patrick Henry Community College
- Carson Fitch (basketball) – Greensboro College
- Brighton Berthrong (baseball) – Lenoir Community College
- Mason Howell (baseball) – Pitt Community College
- Zoe Davis (cheerleading) – Campbell University
- Ethan Ball (baseball) – Surry Community College
- Gracelyn Goforth (softball) – Washington College
- Landon Neal (wrestling) – Averett University
New Coaching hires for 2022 (10)
- Jessica Nagel – West Stokes Girls’ Tennis
- Julie Gammons – West Stokes Girls’ Basketball
- Andrew Tynio – North Stokes Boys’ Soccer
- Kirk Goodson – West Stokes Baseball
- Kierston Garner – North Stokes Volleyball
- Morgan Long – South Stokes Swimming
- Justine Luzwick – West Stokes Swimming
- Neal Oliver – North Stokes Girls’ Soccer
- Susan Martin – North Stokes Cheerleading
- Julie Money – West Stokes Cheerleading
Positions vacant going into 2023: North Stokes softball, West Stokes boys’ golf, South Stokes girls’ soccer.