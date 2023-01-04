The first full year of high school sports was back on the rebound after an unprecedented season last year because of COVID-19 protocols. All sports resumed full schedules, played in its’ designated season, and the indoor track programs were put back in place.

The county schools had 20 conference champions, 35 individual conference champions in multiple events, 23 conference players of the year, 12 coaches of the year, nine awarded “Best of Prep” in the district Adams Communication reading area, 21 college signings, ten new coaches hired, and numerous more team and individual accomplishments.