Rain postponement at Bowman Gray

Rain storms moved in and led to the postponement of Saturday’s racing at Bowman Gray Stadium. The action will return to the Madhouse next Saturday, June 2, with Two Dollar Ladies’ Night and the Midway Mobile Storage Modified 100 presented by the Triad’s 105.7 Man Up.

The Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series will duke it out in the Midway Mobile Storage Modified 100 with the double-file restart and $6,000 on the line in the Fans’ Challenge. The Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series races in a pair of 20-lappers, the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series battles in a 20-lap race, and the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series will compete in one or two 15-lappers.

Saturday’s scheduled Sportsman 100-lap race will move to June 9, and the double points night scheduled for tonight will also move to June 9.