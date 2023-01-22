https://www.thecarrollnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MTA102622M-Healthy-Living-ONLINE.pdf
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:32:33 AM
Sunset: 08:20:56 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:33:22 AM
Sunset: 08:19:52 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:34:10 AM
Sunset: 08:18:47 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Sunrise: 06:34:59 AM
Sunset: 08:17:41 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:35:48 AM
Sunset: 08:16:34 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:36:37 AM
Sunset: 08:15:26 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:37:25 AM
Sunset: 08:14:16 PM
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
