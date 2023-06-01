https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/MTA_05-25-23_BOP_Final.pdf
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:59:03 AM
Sunset: 07:38:12 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 06:59:50 AM
Sunset: 07:36:44 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: ESE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:00:37 AM
Sunset: 07:35:15 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: WNW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 07:01:24 AM
Sunset: 07:33:46 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 07:02:11 AM
Sunset: 07:32:17 PM
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 07:02:59 AM
Sunset: 07:30:48 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:03:46 AM
Sunset: 07:29:18 PM
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.