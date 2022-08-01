https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MTA072722S-Healthy-Living-online.pdf
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 06:48:42 AM
Sunset: 07:56:35 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 71%
Sunrise: 06:49:29 AM
Sunset: 07:55:14 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 06:50:17 AM
Sunset: 07:53:52 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:51:05 AM
Sunset: 07:52:29 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:51:53 AM
Sunset: 07:51:06 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:52:40 AM
Sunset: 07:49:42 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:53:28 AM
Sunset: 07:48:18 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NW @ 4 mph
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
