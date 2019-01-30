The month of January bites the dust- Winters longest month has less than 24 hours remaining. At January’s end, we are now enjoying 39 extra minutes of daylight since winter begin on December 21, 2018. The winter nights are still very long so we cannot tell much difference at this time of the year.
Saint Valentine’s Day only 14 days away – The day of hearts, flowers, sweets, and love is only 14 days away. Still plenty of time to select that special gift for a sweetheart, wife, kids or grandkids. Flowers and potted plants make a wonderful Valentine and so does a box of favorite chocolates and gift certificates from a favorite restaurant. The perfect gift when you have a difficult time selecting the ideal gift is a gift card from one of their favorite shops, and of course wrapped in valentines wrap along with a small box of chocolate valentine goodies for an extra element of Valentines surprise.
Checking weeds in the winter garden plot- One crop that seems to thrive all year long is the weed crop. Bermuda grass, chickweed, crabgrass and wild onions endure winter. There is not much that can be done in the garden during winter, but we can control the weed population by pulling up these weeds and tossing them from the garden.
A few hard freezes are healthy for the garden during winter- The garden plot in winter benefits from icy hard freezes that freeze the sod. If you have turnips, kale, broccoli, and mustard greens, they will be protected from freezes if they are hilled up and covered with a heavy layer of crushed leaves. Frozen sod will kill noxious weed seed and kill wintering insects as well as retain moisture in the soil. Frozen soil in winter is far better than muddy soil and also very much beneficial.
Enjoying a fragrance of springtime in the house in dead of winter- A scent of early spring can be enjoyed inside your home as January comes to an end. All that you need to do is buy a container of potted hyacinths from the garden department at Home Depot, Lowes, or Walmart and place it in a sunny location in your home. The fragrance will omit over a wide area of your home and also provide beauty as well as aroma. With the season of Saint Valentine’s Day approaching, potted hyacinths will be available in many stores and will make a great gift for Valentine’s Day. A great way to remember your special Valentine with a practical gift.
Basking in enjoying the winter porch- The porch is not just a place to enjoy a warm sunny day in summer. That same sun shines in the winter and there is a certain amount of warmth from it even in the dead of winter. A nip in the air invites us to the winter porch even with a winter breeze and yes, even with some snow on the ground. All you need is a toboggan, a warm coat, a pair of gloves, a warm cup of coffee or a Mountain Dew and a little determination. There’s plenty to see and enjoy on the porch in the winter as birds fly and enjoy the day and crows caw in the distant trees to let you know they are there. Exposure to the cold porch in winter, builds up your immune system and makes one appreciate the season of winter as its longest month ends.
Starting a row or bed of radish- Tomorrow is the first day of February and you can begin a long parade of garden vegetables by planting a packet or two of radishes to kick off the 2019 garden season. You can buy packets of radish for around two dollars a pack. They will thrive in cold soil and can be planted anytime if the soil is workable. There are many varieties of radish and their maturity date is 45 to 55 days. A packet of seeds will be enough to plant a small bed and two packets will assure a large, long harvest.
Sleeping spring bulbs are getting ready to awaken – The beds of hyacinths and jonquils are peeping from cold soil in the form of tiny green spikes. In a few short weeks they will be displaying the bright colors of early spring. We love these bulbs because once they are planted, they establish themselves and provide a colorful display every year. The secret of their long productivity is to let their foliage continue to grow after they bloom each year and let them die down on the road. This helps build up the bulbs for next season. Bulbs of spring are one of the best investments in the flower world.
Buying an almanac for 2019 garden growing season- A wealth of information is at your fingertips in the 2019 edition of Blum’s almanac which is in the 191st year of production. You could have information on sunrise and sunset, signs of the moon for planting, harvesting, and mowing. Also information on eclipses of the sun and moon for 2019. You can obtain bits of helpful tips on gardening, cooking every day and useful and practical things to make your life interesting. They can be purchased at most hardware stores. There is always something useful in the almanac for every day of the year.
Giving Christmas cactus a quick check up – As the month of January comes to an end, it’s time to check up on the winter and Christmas cactus in the sunny living room. They need a drink of water every 10 days and a shot of liquid fertilizer once a month. In February check the soil and add more cactus medium to the pots if they need it. If foliage develops a reddish tent, the cactus is telling you it is receiving too much sun. The solution is to move it to a less sunny location in the room. This will solve the problem and in a few weeks the leaves will turn make green again.
Checking the 2019 seed catalogs – If you have not checked out what the 2019 seed catalogs have to offer, take the opportunity to do so this week that begins the month of February. The catalogs always have something new to offer, but remember that because something is new this does not make it better! We always try a few new garden vegetables but do not devote a lot of space for them until we see how well they perform. We are “old paths” gardeners and have found out that there is no substitute for the old varieties that have stood the test of time and generations. Always remember that when purchasing from catalogs, only buy which you cannot find and buy at local hardware’s because you have to pay shipping and handling charges, and you get less seed for more money.