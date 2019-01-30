web1_IMG_20190118_115913769.jpg
By Stokes News

The month of January bites the dust- Winters longest month has less than 24 hours remaining. At January’s end, we are now enjoying 39 extra minutes of daylight since winter begin on December 21, 2018. The winter nights are still very long so we cannot tell much difference at this time of the year.

Saint Valentine’s Day only 14 days away – The day of hearts, flowers, sweets, and love is only 14 days away. Still plenty of time to select that special gift for a sweetheart, wife, kids or grandkids. Flowers and potted plants make a wonderful Valentine and so does a box of favorite chocolates and gift certificates from a favorite restaurant. The perfect gift when you have a difficult time selecting the ideal gift is a gift card from one of their favorite shops, and of course wrapped in valentines wrap along with a small box of chocolate valentine goodies for an extra element of Valentines surprise.

The Garden Plot