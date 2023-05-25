To the Editor,
Straight is great, I strongly agree! Married over 50 years; bound inseparable, with love for one another and God, who made us male and female.
It’s recorded in Genesis 1: 27 – 31: God created them male and female, and said: Be fruitful and multiply, and God saw that it is very good. Yes, marriage is very good. It may be hard at times, stick to it, it is well worth it, for the peace and joy it brings.
That message of oneness and fidelity in marriage (straight and godly) along with the love of Jesus Christ our God and Savior, is worth taking wherever you go. It is the true message about life, and is preparatory for eternity, where the joys of true living begins.
However a fire fighter in Greensboro tweeted about: straight is great, and lost his job. What a violation of freedom of speech. That should be a warning that evil is empowered more than we think. If you can be pressured to say the sky is green, you are controlled already. Likewise many who accept or say: gay, trans, or woke is great–lie, it’s perversion.
Are our minds lost to lies? Are we willing to take a never stop stand? Who is running the culture? Our society is at stake, including our children, speak up, don’t be silent. Don’t let the darkness of evil cover courage. Wear truth on your sleeve.
Straight is great, our Creator made it so.
E.A. Timm
Walnut Cove
