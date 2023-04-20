To the Editor,
Kendall Harden’s Letter to the Editor, April 13 (Reader assails letter as hateful, misguided) stated: “Mr. E.A. Timm’s Letter to the Editor on April 6 … was an assault on the common sense of the readers of the Stokes News.”
Please examine the facts: “an assault on the common sense…” is Harden’s opinion about the April 6 letter to the editor concerning the tragic shooting in Nashville. Opinions not sustained by truth and reality are specious–fallacious opinions; likewise, fallacious common sense. However, the shooting should bring grave sorrow over the loss of lives and the depravity of immorality in America.
Logically, if you cannot tell what gender you are, and want to identify as something you are not, you have mental confusion. That confusion is not common sense, regardless of how hard you believe the opposite. It is understood by the Bible’s Romans 1: “God gave them over to a reprobate mind,” meaning: God let them go seek their perversion.
That condition is very dangerous as transgenderism is being promoted nationally and is being introduced to school children. One historian has mentioned that the communist left is promoting transgenderism to separate children from their parents; then they can indoctrinate them easier.
Yes, transgenderism is a mental sickness; but God does not accept excuses. Remember, Jesus said: If your eye sins, gouge it out, since it would be better to go through life with one eye, than go to Hell with two, Matthew 5:29/18:9. Nevertheless, we are naturally blind to God’s Word of instructions. Ignorance invites calamity! Therefore, teach God’s Word, His love, and forgiveness given through Jesus Christ by one’s prayer of repentance and belief–John 3: 16. That promotes wholesome living with joy, peace, and the wonder of eternal life with our creator. That gives meaning to life.
E.A. Timm
Walnut Cove
