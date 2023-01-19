Who are you relying on, God or man?

To the Editor,

Our country seems to be getting farther and farther away from God and far less committed to Godley principles and precepts. If you have read the bible that follows the words of faithfulness expressed in our verses today, you know how far they have wandered.

It has been a determined progression in our lives, homes, schools and churches; let alone the world around us, to leave God out of the equation of our decisions, obsessions and possessions. Our nation has murdered babies by the multiplied millions, turned the devil loose on our families with music, movies and an immorality unprecedented outside of Sodom and Gomorrah. The new Congress needs to stop Joe Biden from letting all those people cross over the border from all nations. There are people going hungry in the United States now. What will we have if he keeps on? I hope this past election, the men and women that are seated in the Halls of Congress and the governor’s mansions of states will vote with God and His word, in their hearts and minds.

George Washington wrote a letter in 1783 to all the states and he said “I now make it my earnest prayer that God would have you and the state over which you preside in His Holy protection to love one another, that He would most graciously be pleased to dispose us all to do justice, mercy, charity and humility and hope to have a happy nation.”

God Bless America!

L. J. Sisk

Danbury