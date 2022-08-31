Letter to the Editor: Safety concern generates postive change

Dear Editor,

About a month and a half ago this area had a very strong thunderstorm. The lights went out at the Dollar General and Dollar Tree in Meadows. I happened to be driving home from Winston-Salem at that time. The rain was torrential. Some cars pulled off the road but I decided to creepy crawl along. My normal route takes me northward on Dogtown Road and across Pitzer Bridge. Little did I know that the newly paved road around the new bridge channeled the water onto the bridge. Even though I had slowed my speed to about 40 mph when I entered the bridge I hydroplane to the right in our brand-new Ford Ranger truck. Trying not to overreact I steered to the left and was able to turn away from the wall of the bridge. To my horror I started to hydroplane to the left at a harder angle then before. I literally asked God to keep the truck from hitting the bridge and somehow the truck did right itself and I was able to make it through to the other side. Thank God no traffic was coming either way or there would have been no way to have avoided an accident. I was so shaken up that I had to stop and pull off the road and get myself together in order to drive the rest of the way home. The next week I took my mom to a doctor’s appointment. As we were chit-chatting I mentioned my near miss on the bridge. The doctor informed me that she had did hydroplane on Pitzer Bridge during another storm and had crashed her car. It was in the shop being repaired she explained. The circumstances were very similar to what I had experienced. I decided to call the department of motor vehicles and report this problem. I left a message with the head engineer of bridge and road construction for our district. To my surprise he did call me back. I explained my dilemma and he did not seem too interested. Then I explained that there had already been a wreck to hydroplaning on that same bridge and I knew the person involved. He told me he would investigate this problem himself and thanked me for calling. All of us know the government type of call that promises something will be done but then nothing ever is. To my surprise 3 weeks later there were drainage holes drilled on both sides and both ends of Pitzer bridge. Last week I came down the same road to Pitzer bridge during another storm and almost stopped before entering the bridge but the drainage holes installed worked. Of course, the bridge was wet but there wasn’t a swimming pool of water to drive through. I do not remember the man’s name but I do want to thank him and let others know both of his timely response and that the bridge is now safe during heavy rain. Sometimes it’s hard to make an effort when you believe nothing will really be done. I guess this shows that sometimes it’s worth that phone call.

Karen Hartgrove

Danbury