Letter to the Editor: Ruritans say ‘thanks’

To the Editor,

The Sandy Ridge Ruritans would like to thank the many businesses (too many to name individually) and individuals that supported the recent Hampton Belcher Fundraiser. The support came from local businesses in Sandy Ridge, Danbury, Lawsonville, Madison, Walnut Cove, King, Rural Hall, Stuart, Ridgeway and Martinsville. We also received Silent Auction items from Greensboro, Gibsonville, Banner Elk and Myrtle Beach. Our local artisans’ and craftsmen graciously donated numerous items for the Silent Auction. Numerous businesses made monetary donations. Local businesses donated food items for concessions.

A special thanks to Raygan Hawkins for her hard work for the Silent Auction. She obtained many numerous unique and expensive items.

We were very grateful and appreciative of the assistance from many of our local youth volunteers including Girl Scouts. A big thanks to the musical entertainment that was provided by various groups in the surrounding area. We have much appreciation for the participants of the Cruise-In for vehicle enthusiasts.

The benefit was very successful due to the hard work and support of our community. If anyone wishes to donate to Hampton Belcher, they may contact Jimmy Ellington at 336-871-2049 for details.

Deborah M. Ellington

Sandy Ridge Ruritans