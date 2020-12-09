Letter to the Editor: Thank you to Arts Council for Soup in a Bowl fundraiser

To the Editor:

The North Stokes Food Pantry extends its most sincere appreciation to the Stokes Arts Council. Not only does the Arts Council provide an ongoing uplift for the community, but, as in the case of Soup in a Bowl, it also contributes on a real and tangible level to the good of the entire county.

Many thanks to all who contributed to the success of the Soup in a Bowl event including the Arts Council, potters, soup makers, and everyone who made their way to Danbury to buy soup. The event is not only a great opportunity to see our neighbors (socially distanced this year, of course), but it also provides a boost of food and a significant financial contribution for the county’s pantries.

Kathryn Converse

Interim Coordinator, North Stokes Food Pantry

Editor’s Note: The NSFP also has met its $25,000 fund-raising goal to purchase a freezer, which should be delivered and operational by the end of the month.