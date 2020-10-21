Letter to the Editor: Let’s put public schools first

To the Editor:

Many stressed Stokes County families and educators are anxious for students to return to the normal routines of a full-time school week. The benefits of in-person learning are indisputable, and, if anything, the pandemic has provided us the opportunity to not take public schools for granted. At the same time, many voters will cast their ballots out of frustration as to which party or candidate has handled this situation safely and in the public’s best interest.

Consider the bigger picture: in the last decade Stokes County has experienced a significant decrease in enrollment. Changing demographics are one factor, but so is the popularity of home and charter schools. Overlooked is the fact that tax vouchers of $4,200 per student directed toward these options take money from public schools. School choice is often touted a solution for underperforming schools, particularly in urban areas, but that is not the issue in Stokes County. Here we are witnessing the depletion of funds and staffing that keep educational opportunities diverse and exceptional. Once the pandemic has moved on, one must wonder how many of our schools, the hub of their communities, will be able to thrive, or even keep their doors open.

Some of us are old enough to remember the odd sight of a Jesse Helms and a Jim Hunt campaign sign in the same yard, or know of someone who privately confessed they “split their ticket” in the election booth. Their priorities were clear: support tobacco farmers and public education, both local concerns. Perhaps those days are over.

But consider what else has happened in the past decade. The controlling party in Raleigh has promoted tax vouchers, reduced North Carolina teacher pay from what was once the national average, and failed to reward experience based salary increase, pay for masters’ degrees or national board certification. The commitment to attracting the best and brightest teachers and retaining veteran teachers as mentors was lost.

The crowning achievement of this party on a national level has been the installation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose family, in addition to making a fortune promoting Amway products, made millions in the school voucher/private school scam. Sure, innovation and competition are drivers of capitalism. But the scam is private schools do not outperform public schools, and they lack accountability and even sufficient background checks for instructors. Google “Public Schools First NC” if you need more facts.

I have, along with former school board members, personally petitioned our Board of Education to pass a resolution to put Stokes County public schools first. But this gesture turns into nothing more than lip service when our current board and County Commissioners, simply for their political survival on a local level, must be beholden to a state and national party agenda intent on privatizing education … and your post office, and your Social Security… A national party agenda that would demonize teacher associations as agents of … gasp … socialism?

Enough of these “wedge” issues that drive us apart. Let’s come to our senses. Let’s be proud of Stokes County Schools, our largest employer. Let’s ask why N.C. teachers, along with our current governor, also promote Medicaid Expansion: it creates medical jobs in rural areas and keeps families healthy and insured. Let’s ask, “What does it really mean for us to maintain sustainable communities?”

When we can finally leave our masks at home, will there be a day when you go to drop the kids at school, or a letter at the post office, only to find they are boarded up? I guess we’ll have our computers and 24/7 news feeds to return to at home. And a few less places to say hello to each other, or learn together.

Dan Wolber

Danbury

Wolber is a retired 30-year career teacher at North Stokes High School.