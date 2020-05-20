Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

As we prepare to celebrate Memorial Day to honor those of all races, creeds, and generations who so nobly fell defending our freedoms, it is also important that we respect all of our history, and not just that history we like or consider “politically correct.”

As North Carolinians, we owe a debt of gratitude to those who fought what many of us consider the War for Southern Independence. These were men who loved their Old North State and would defend her at all costs. Coincidentally, this included a good number of free black men who believed in the righteousness of this cause.

Sadly, over the years, history books have been written to paint a different view of what happened during this awful conflict. Statues honoring these noble men are being removed and covered because snowflakes are “offended.” Flags that these men fought under are being taken down because white supremacists are being allowed to hijack their symbolism.

If we allow this to continue, we risk losing all of our history to those who cannot deal with facts and will rewrite history as they see fit. Such a development would be very dishonorable to these men. It is imperative that we honor all of those who served so nobly and fell in battle this Memorial Day. It is time that we stop cowering to the forces of political correctness and acknowledge our history, whether we agree with everything that has been done or not.

Let us show that pride and honor all of those who fell fighting for North Carolina and for the United States of America.

Alex de la Torre

King