Commissioners are no experts on healthcare

To the Editor:

During the current public health emergency, Stokes County citizens are fortunate to have four medical experts serving as county commissioners. From their last meeting, via telephone, as reported by The Stokes News, I learned that the emergency is just ”hysteria,” that the health threat is “overblown,” that the medical projections are based on “flaky data.” Unfortunately, they presented no scientific evidence to support those claims.

I also learned that Governor Cooper is “out of control” and needs to be reined in. Interestingly, I saw no criticism of President Trump, a man who almost daily proclaims that we are at war (hysteria?), who openly boasts that he has commandeered or intimidated private businesses to do the bidding of the federal government, and who now asserts that he has total authority over this country. And Cooper is the one out of control? Criticism of the governor but silence on the president suggests that a partisan agenda is in play – but that’s a letter for another day.

For now, a message to the commissioners: If you really believe those words you are spouting, if you really believe it’s time to get back to normal, then do something besides talk. Act! And don’t worry about the ramifications. Your idol in the White House is encouraging protestors to “liberate” their states; surely he will support four elected commissioners who want to liberate their county. If you’re not sure where to start, allow me to make some suggestions.

1. Start with your personal lives. Get out and freely mingle with the public. Don’t worry about social distancing or face masks; shake hands with or hug every person you see. Let your actions communicate that there’s no real threat.

2. In your official lives, resume meeting as usual, in the Administration Building with the public invited – no social distancing, no limit on numbers, no protective equipment. Remember, “normal” means no restrictions.

3. Open up all other county departments under your direct control for business as usual, again with no restrictions, just like in the good old days.

4. Pass a resolution encouraging all businesses to open for normal operations. Prohibit the use of county resources to enforce any state or federal directives; offer to pay legal expenses for anyone cited by state officials for violating those directives.

5. Pass a resolution designating Stokes County as a First Amendment sanctuary, with special emphasis on freedom of religion and freedom of assembly. Encourage houses of worship to reopen for services as usual; especially encourage attendance by those infected with or exposed to Covid-19 as they may be the most in need of spiritual comfort.

Finally, for those who do not detect my hyperbole and sarcasm, let me be clear: I personally do not advocate any of the above measures; I think that at present they would be irresponsible and dangerous. But they are serious proposals for commissioners who sincerely believe that the threat is overblown and it’s time to return to normal.

I do not know what course the commissioners and my fellow citizens will take, but as for me, I plan to continue taking medical advice from real experts, the ones actually licensed to practice medicine and who are entitled to affix the initials “MD” or “RN” to their signatures. I most certainly will NOT be taking medical advice from any politician.

Special note to those who do believe the medical opinions of politicians: If you start showing symptoms of coronavirus, please do not bother the dedicated professionals at doctors’ offices, urgent care facilities, or emergency rooms. Go see a county commissioner instead; I’m sure any one of them can fix you right up!

And one last thought: The sign on the Government Center says “In God We Trust.” The God who created us gave us a brain and varying degrees of common sense; I believe She expects us to use both.

R.J. Carroll

King