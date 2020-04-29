Loss of freedom to worship is loss of a ‘life’

To the Editor:

Yes, life is given by God, and thus is sacred. Our nation’s founders recognized it as an inalienable right. We have a responsibility to guard and protect it with utmost vigor, and the governmental mandates’ stated goal of “saving lives” is an admirable one. If you agree, please consider these questions for a moment.

Is not life more than just existing, breathing, and thinking, but made up of many essential components, some of which are time, work, possessions, relationships, and worship of our Creator?

If so, when any of these components of life are forcibly taken from you, is this not not a loss of life? Not in an absolute sense, such as death brings, but still in a partial, yet very real sense? Is this not why we penalize theft, in that it is the unjust loss of possessions that were first obtained by the investment of ones time and energies, that is, their “life.”

When one’s time (sometimes decades of it), possessions, blood, sweat, and tears have been poured into a business, which is then damaged or destroyed by governmental shut-down mandate, is this then not a loss of life?

When one’s freedom to visit and fellowship with God-given extended family is denied, is this not a loss of life?

When one’s freedom to gather in God-ordained worship with others of like faith is denied, is this not a loss of life?

So if the stated goal of the current and possible future mandates is to “save lives,” and if the answer to my questions above is “yes,” then our elected servants need to recognize these principles and counter-balance the abundant physical health advice with sound counsel regarding the economic, social, and religious health and life (in all its aspects) of the people of our states and communities.

Dwight Gullion

Tobaccoville