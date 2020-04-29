Programs for seniors deserve more funding

To the Editor:

Everyone’s life has been changed by COVID-19, but those who have been affected the most in our community are those who are in the senior population. They are one of the most at-risk populations in our community and many of the programs they rely on are heavily reliant on volunteers, donations, and government funding.

Due to quarantine and social isolation, the programs meant for this community are running exclusively because of the work of the paid employees of the organizations that host the programs. Due to COVID-19, these employees with a heavy workload are now taking on more to ensure that seniors we care for are receiving the services needed. These employees maintain the programs so that seniors have access to food, medical care, and other materials they might need.

If these programs had the proper state and federal funding, more seniors would be able to participate in these programs. More seniors would not have to go hungry, avoid medical care, or choose between medicine and bills. The organizations would be able to provide more materials for basic care, like incontinence briefs. Proper funding would mean that these vital programs could extend their reach and serve more of those we know and care for.

Proper funding of programs such as SNAP and organizations like Senior Services mean life or death for many seniors. Call on your state and federal government representatives to access the funding of these programs and provide them with what they need to keep serving our community.

Han Smith

Belews Creek