Only responsible action is to stay at home

To the Editor:

Boy, we’ve been divided politically over everything for years until now we are even unable to agree on how best to handle a pandemic and a recovery strategy. This isn’t politics, people; this is a public health crisis. Congratulations, Mr. Putin. As your predecessor Nikita Khrushchev predicted, you didn’t even have to fire a shot.

Listen, folks. No right-thinking person wants us to continue to stay at home while our economy and all our plans and dreams collapse. On the other side of the coin, no right-thinking person wants to knowingly risk anyone’s life by opening our state up too soon in the pursuit of money. Plato says virtue lies somewhere between two extremes and that certainly applies here.

Our leaders must be smart and make decisions based on timely and unquestionably accurate data. We don’t have that data at this time. Therefore, any assumptions made about our current status concerning COVID-19 risks cannot be considered as valid. No news (data) is not good news, and in this case, no news is potentially fatal. Any decision made with no valid data is not likely to be a good one. If they err in this at all, as loving and caring people, our leaders must err on the side of caution here.

Until we have valid data collected over sufficient time to have a somewhat legitimate idea about our real exposure, the only responsible decision our leaders can make is for us to continue to stay at home. Given the current situation, opening up our economy is wrong, reckless, and is highly likely to cost more lives.

Skip Staples

Danbury